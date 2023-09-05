Another dog attack in San Antonio leaves man in critical condition

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Another dog attack occurred in San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon.

The city said in a statement that two American Staffordshire Terriers severely attacked a man sitting in his backyard at a mobile home park on the Northeast Side.

"These dogs appear to have escaped the next door fence, which led to the attack," said the statement. "The victim was bitten on both arms and the stomach, causing serious injuries."

Authorities say the victim is in his 40's and is hospitalized in critical condition.

The two dogs are in ACS custody under a state mandated 10-day quarantine.

SAPD's Homicide Division is investigating the incident, and the owner of the dogs could face criminal charges.

This incident is one of several dog related attacks in the city in recent weeks, including another over this past weekend.

ACS said it receives 3,500 bite calls annually.

Calls for the city to increase ACS' budget and enforcement operation have been loud at city meetings. ACS has a proposed budget increase of 26% or about $5 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

Gov. Greg Abbott this session vetoed a bill that would have brought harsher penalties to neglectful and dangerous dog owners.