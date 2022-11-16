© 2022 Texas Public Radio
USPS honors mariachis with "Mariachi Forever" stamps

Texas Public Radio | By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published November 16, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST
Five new stamps feature mariachi musicians in traditional dress playing instruments like the guitar, guitarrón, vihuela, violin and trumpet.

The U.S. Postal Service will dedicate its new Mariachi Forever Stamps this week at the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza.

The five new stamps feature mariachi musicians performing on traditional instruments, including the guitar, guitarrón, vihuela, violin, and trumpet.

The mariachi musicians are dressed in traditional trajes de charro, or charro suits.

The Mariachi Forever Stamps are available at Post Office locations across San Antonio and the country, or online here.

A dedication ceremony for the stamps will take place Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m. at the Lila Cockrell Theater.

