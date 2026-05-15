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May 26 Primary Runoff Election: Your TPR guide to voting in San Antonio and Texas

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published May 15, 2026 at 8:30 AM CDT

Want to see exactly what’s on your ballot? Jump to the My Ballot tool below.

Early voting for Texas’ May 26 primary runoff election begins Monday, May 18, and continues through Friday, May 22.

In Bexar County, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day during early voting and on Election Day, Tuesday, May 26.

Bexar County’s Justice Center branch early voting site at 300 Dolorosa St. is listed separately by Bexar County Elections with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the early voting period.

You can find Bexar County early voting locations here and Election Day polling locations here.

May 26, 2026 Primary Runoff Map-Of-Early-Voting-Locations by Texas Public Radio

Texas Public Radio’s voter guide below includes candidate information, interviews and additional reporting on some of the highest-profile runoff races facing voters in San Antonio and across Texas.

What to know before you vote:

  • Texas voters who participated in a party primary in March can only vote in that same party’s runoff election.
  • Voters who did not participate in the March primary can vote in either party’s runoff election.
  • Bexar County voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location during the early voting period and at any countywide vote center on Election Day.
  • The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, May 15. You can track the status of your mail-in ballot using the Texas Secretary of State’s ballot tracker.

Voters must present an approved form of photo identification when voting in person. Acceptable forms include:

  • Texas driver’s license
  • Texas personal ID card
  • Texas election identification certificate
  • Texas handgun license
  • U.S. military ID with photo
  • U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Most IDs can be expired for up to four years and still be accepted. Voters age 70 or older may use photo identification that expired longer ago.

You can check your voter registration status through Bexar County Elections or the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Enter your address in the My Ballot tool below to see the races and candidates that will appear on your ballot.

If the My Ballot tool does not appear, try refreshing the page.

More on the key runoff races

Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
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Texas' Republican Senate primary runoff statistically tied shortly before start of early voting, poll finds
Andrew Schneider | Houston Public Media
The latest survey from the UH Hobby School shows state Attorney General Ken Paxton supported by 48% of likely voters in the GOP primary runoff compared to 45% for Sen. John Cornyn, with a margin of error of less than 3%.

Two Democrats and two Republicans are vying for their party's nomination for Texas Attorney General in the runoff election.
News
Will Texas get another MAGA attorney general? Or something new?
Caroline Love
Four candidates are set to make their case to voters in primary runoff elections for Texas Attorney General.

News
Texas Democrats Goodwin, Vélez hope to keep voters engaged ahead of lieutenant governor runoff
Blaise Gainey | The Texas Newsroom
Texas Democrats busted through turnout expectations for the primaries. But can they keep up that momentum for May's runoff elections? State Rep. Vikki Goodwin and labor organizer Marcos Vélez — the Democratic candidates facing off to challenge incumbent Republican Lt. Gov Dan Patrick — certainly hope so.

The Rio Grande flows through Boquillas del Carmen, Mexico, where people rely on getting supplies from Texas. According to the Customs and Border Protection website, this area is slated for “smart wall” construction.
News
Oil Tycoon funds far-right candidate challenging Texas oilfield regulator
Martha Pskowski | Inside Climate News
Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright led the agency’s efforts to reform oilfield waste rules. Oil billionaires are now backing Bo French to unseat him.

Johnny Garcia (left) and Maureen Galindo are in the primary runoff for the Democratic nomination for Texas Congressional District 35.
Government / Politics
Democratic runoff in Texas’ 35th Congressional District roiled by comments about Jews and Israel
David Martin Davies
The Democratic primary runoff for Texas’ 35th Congressional District has drawn heightened attention after the Jewish Federation of San Antonio condemned comments by frontrunner Maureen Galindo as antisemitic.

Adrian Reyna (Democrat) and Michelle Barrientes Vela (D)
Government / Politics
Democratic runoff candidates for Texas House District 125 appear on 'The Source'
David Martin Davies
Adrian Reyna is a middle school teacher. Michelle Barrientes Vela is a former Bexar County constable.

Read more: Barrientes Vela and Reyna bring different backgrounds to TX HD125 Dem Runoff Election

Luz Elena Chapa and Jane Davis are candidates in the Democratic Party runoff election for Bexar County District Attorney
Government / Politics
Bexar DA runoff forum spotlights sharp divide over experience, reform and law enforcement
David Martin Davies
Former Fourth Court of Appeals Justice Luz Elena Chapa and longtime prosecutor Jane Davis are runoff canddiates for the Democratic nomination for Bexar County district attorney.

Read more: Chapa and Davis clash on performance of DA Joe Gonzales

Additional runoff races rounding out Bexar County ballots

Voting assistance and accessibility

• Voters with disabilities or special needs have the right to receive assistance at the polls.

• Voters may choose someone to help them vote or request assistance from an election worker.

• Voters who are unable to enter a polling place may vote curbside.

• Accessible voting equipment is available at polling locations.

• Bexar County offers tablets that allow voters who are deaf to access American Sign Language virtual remote interpreters at polling locations on Election Day.

• Find DisabilitySA’s voter information here.

Reporting problems or concerns at the polls

• Voters who experience problems at a polling place — including accessibility barriers, intimidation or other concerns — can report them and receive assistance.

• The Texas Civil Rights Project operates an election protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

• Voters can also contact the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division here.
Tags
Government / Politics Top StoriesTPRElection 2026
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