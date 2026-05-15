May 26 Primary Runoff Election: Your TPR guide to voting in San Antonio and Texas

Want to see exactly what’s on your ballot? Jump to the My Ballot tool below.

Early voting for Texas’ May 26 primary runoff election begins Monday, May 18, and continues through Friday, May 22.

In Bexar County, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day during early voting and on Election Day, Tuesday, May 26.

Bexar County’s Justice Center branch early voting site at 300 Dolorosa St. is listed separately by Bexar County Elections with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the early voting period.

You can find Bexar County early voting locations here and Election Day polling locations here.

Texas Public Radio’s voter guide below includes candidate information, interviews and additional reporting on some of the highest-profile runoff races facing voters in San Antonio and across Texas.

What to know before you vote:

Texas voters who participated in a party primary in March can only vote in that same party’s runoff election.

Voters who did not participate in the March primary can vote in either party’s runoff election.

Bexar County voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location during the early voting period and at any countywide vote center on Election Day.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, May 15. You can track the status of your mail-in ballot using the Texas Secretary of State’s ballot tracker.

Voters must present an approved form of photo identification when voting in person. Acceptable forms include:



Texas driver’s license

Texas personal ID card

Texas election identification certificate

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. passport

Most IDs can be expired for up to four years and still be accepted. Voters age 70 or older may use photo identification that expired longer ago.

You can check your voter registration status through Bexar County Elections or the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Enter your address in the My Ballot tool below to see the races and candidates that will appear on your ballot.

If the My Ballot tool does not appear, try refreshing the page.

More on the key runoff races

News Texas' Republican Senate primary runoff statistically tied shortly before start of early voting, poll finds The latest survey from the UH Hobby School shows state Attorney General Ken Paxton supported by 48% of likely voters in the GOP primary runoff compared to 45% for Sen. John Cornyn, with a margin of error of less than 3%.

News Texas Democrats Goodwin, Vélez hope to keep voters engaged ahead of lieutenant governor runoff Texas Democrats busted through turnout expectations for the primaries. But can they keep up that momentum for May's runoff elections? State Rep. Vikki Goodwin and labor organizer Marcos Vélez — the Democratic candidates facing off to challenge incumbent Republican Lt. Gov Dan Patrick — certainly hope so.

News Oil Tycoon funds far-right candidate challenging Texas oilfield regulator Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright led the agency’s efforts to reform oilfield waste rules. Oil billionaires are now backing Bo French to unseat him.

Read more: Barrientes Vela and Reyna bring different backgrounds to TX HD125 Dem Runoff Election

Read more: Chapa and Davis clash on performance of DA Joe Gonzales

Additional runoff races rounding out Bexar County ballots

Voting assistance and accessibility

• Voters with disabilities or special needs have the right to receive assistance at the polls.

• Voters may choose someone to help them vote or request assistance from an election worker.

• Voters who are unable to enter a polling place may vote curbside.

• Accessible voting equipment is available at polling locations.

• Bexar County offers tablets that allow voters who are deaf to access American Sign Language virtual remote interpreters at polling locations on Election Day.

• Find DisabilitySA’s voter information here.

Reporting problems or concerns at the polls

• Voters who experience problems at a polling place — including accessibility barriers, intimidation or other concerns — can report them and receive assistance.

• The Texas Civil Rights Project operates an election protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

• Voters can also contact the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division here.