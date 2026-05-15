May 26 Primary Runoff Election: Your TPR guide to voting in San Antonio and Texas
Want to see exactly what’s on your ballot? Jump to the My Ballot tool below.
Early voting for Texas’ May 26 primary runoff election begins Monday, May 18, and continues through Friday, May 22.
In Bexar County, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day during early voting and on Election Day, Tuesday, May 26.
Bexar County’s Justice Center branch early voting site at 300 Dolorosa St. is listed separately by Bexar County Elections with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the early voting period.
You can find Bexar County early voting locations here and Election Day polling locations here.
Texas Public Radio’s voter guide below includes candidate information, interviews and additional reporting on some of the highest-profile runoff races facing voters in San Antonio and across Texas.
What to know before you vote:
- Texas voters who participated in a party primary in March can only vote in that same party’s runoff election.
- Voters who did not participate in the March primary can vote in either party’s runoff election.
- Bexar County voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location during the early voting period and at any countywide vote center on Election Day.
- The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, May 15. You can track the status of your mail-in ballot using the Texas Secretary of State’s ballot tracker.
Voters must present an approved form of photo identification when voting in person. Acceptable forms include:
- Texas driver’s license
- Texas personal ID card
- Texas election identification certificate
- Texas handgun license
- U.S. military ID with photo
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
- U.S. passport
- Most IDs can be expired for up to four years and still be accepted. Voters age 70 or older may use photo identification that expired longer ago.
You can check your voter registration status through Bexar County Elections or the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Enter your address in the My Ballot tool below to see the races and candidates that will appear on your ballot.
If the My Ballot tool does not appear, try refreshing the page.
More on the key runoff races
Read more: Barrientes Vela and Reyna bring different backgrounds to TX HD125 Dem Runoff Election
Read more: Chapa and Davis clash on performance of DA Joe Gonzales
Additional runoff races rounding out Bexar County ballots
Voting assistance and accessibility
• Voters with disabilities or special needs have the right to receive assistance at the polls.
• Voters may choose someone to help them vote or request assistance from an election worker.
• Voters who are unable to enter a polling place may vote curbside.
• Accessible voting equipment is available at polling locations.
• Bexar County offers tablets that allow voters who are deaf to access American Sign Language virtual remote interpreters at polling locations on Election Day.
• Find DisabilitySA’s voter information here.
Reporting problems or concerns at the polls
• Voters who experience problems at a polling place — including accessibility barriers, intimidation or other concerns — can report them and receive assistance.
• The Texas Civil Rights Project operates an election protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).
• Voters can also contact the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division here.