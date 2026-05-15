Commerce Street buzzing as Spurs fans eye Game 6 win

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Optimism is building among Spurs fans ahead of Friday night’s Game 6 against the Timberwolves and a possible trip to the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs lead the series 3-2 and are favored by Las Vegas oddsmakers to close out the series Friday night in Minnesota — setting up the possibility of another late night of honking horns and celebration back on Commerce Street.

At the Spurs pop-up playoff shop at La Zona on West Commerce Street across from Market Square, fans browsed jerseys and playoff gear as the store continued expanding during the team’s postseason run. The shop first opened during Fiesta and the Spurs’ first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers, whom the Spurs eliminated.

Ryan Martinez believes the silver and black will send the T-wolves howling into the night and out of the playoffs Friday night.

"As much as I would like a return home to win it here, I have full confidence they're going to beat Minnesota in Minnesota and bring on Oklahoma City," he said, referring to the Thunder, a team the Spurs beat three times during the regular season.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Lifelong Spurs fan Ryan Martinez browses jerseys at the Spurs pop-up playoff shop on West Commerce Street on May 14, 2026.

San Antonians continue to show their support for Victor Wembanyama, with his No. 1 jersey remaining one of the city’s hottest sellers. Wembanyama's jersey ranked among the NBA's top-selling jerseys this season, according to league merchandise data.

Jessi Frantz agreed with Martinez. She is also still talking about Victor Wembanyama's performance Tuesday night, when he scored 27 points against Minnesota.

Wembanyama had been ejected in the previous game for an elbow to Timberwolves player Naz Reid during a physical series. Fans at the shop said they were frustrated by the physical play directed at Wembanyama throughout the matchup.

Scott Wachter/IMAGN IMAGES / Reuters May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the second half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center.

"I think they deserved it and got what they deserved," Frantz said of Wembanyama's performance against Minnesota.

Alexandra Gracia thinks the Spurs can not only win Friday night against the Timberwolves but also make a deep playoff run.

"They've been learning as they go and they've been proving they can win no matter what, with or without Wemby."

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday. The game will stream on Amazon Prime.