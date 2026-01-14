Caroline Love
A groundbreaking lawsuit against Celina ISD under a new state law that lets schools be held liable for employee sexual misconduct could cost the district millions.
The shooter is also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement characterized the shooting as a political attack against law enforcement, though no ICE agents were injured in the shooting.
Civil rights groups say Texas' new Congressional maps are racially gerrymandered. But Texas Republicans say the maps are partisan — which the Supreme Court said is legal.
Just because uninvolved drivers and bystanders who become victims in high-speed police chases are often innocent doesn't mean they can easily pursue legal action for injuries or deaths.
The U.S. Department of Justice and top state officials are investigating a proposed Muslim housing development in North Texas known as EPIC City for potential religious discrimination. The project's developers say they're years away from breaking ground.
Former President Trump addressed the NRA's annual meeting in Dallas on Saturday. The meeting comes as the gun lobby group continues to reel from years of legal, financial, and internal turmoil.
Texas lawmakers were quick to point to mental health issues intead of lax gun laws as the root cause of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas. Yet they're slow to act on improving mental health services.