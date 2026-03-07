Katy McAfee
The decision to reopen the West Sixth Street bar Friday was controversial. But inside, people said they were eager to return to a sense of normalcy.
Huston-Tillotson's jazz orchestra started only 4 years ago. Now, it's one of the best in the nation.The Huston-Tillotson Jazz Orchestra finished in third place earlier this month at the National Collegiate Jazz Competition in New York. They were the smallest school selected to perform and the only all-undergraduate band.
After more than a decade without leads, Austin police say they believe they have identified the man responsible for the yogurt shop murders of 1991 that left four Austin teens dead.
'I know how to hurt someone.' Records show accused Target shooter repeatedly charged with family violencePolice records reveal Ethan Nieneker, the suspect of the Target store shooting in Austin, was accused of violently attacking at least two girlfriends and one roommate, but that he spent little time behind bars.
The footprints were created some 115 million years ago, when what is now a Central Texas suburb was a beach on the Western Interior Seaway.
Gummies, vapes, drinks and few regulations. Here's what to know about the ingredients that get you high as Texas lawmakers hold a special legislative session to regulate them.
The guidelines go into effect Sept. 1 and require autonomous vehicles to be authorized by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Safety experts doubt Tesla's robotaxis, set to roll out Sunday, would meet the standards.
A group of small business owners, veterans and farmers lugged 25 cardboard boxes filled to the brim with petitions against Senate Bill 3 to the governor's office on Monday.
Unless Senate Bill 3 is vetoed, hundreds of Austinites stand to lose their jobs.
Gov. Greg Abbott had warned he would cut grant funding if City Council passed the measure. It failed 5-2.