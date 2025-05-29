San Antonio mayoral candidates’ endorsement lists swell a week out from June 7 election day

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio mayoral runoff election is just over a week away, and the candidates Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos are doing all they can to sway voters.

Jones, a former Under Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, will face Pablos, a former Texas secretary of state, on June 7.

Government/Politics Debate: San Antonio mayoral runoff Former Under Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and two-time Democratic congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones will face former Republican Texas Secretary of State Roland Pablos in the June 7 mayoral runoff election after no candidate received a majority of votes in the May municipal election. Listen • 53:56

Pablos announced on Thursday that he was proud to have endorsements from members of both political parties for his mayoral candidacy, despite his background as a Republican.

Former Democratic state elected officials like Leticia Van de Putte, Leo Pacheco, and Sylvia Romo have all lined up to support Pablos. Romo currently serves as the Bexar County Tax Assessor, and Pacheco is a former Bexar County Democratic Party chair.

Pablos has also been endorsed by District 10 Councilmember Marc Whyte; Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody; former Republican U.S. representatives Will Hurd and Henry Bonilla; Republican state lawmakers Donna Campbell and John Lujan; former Republican Texas Secretary of State Esperanza “Hope” Andrade; former Republican state legislators Frank Corte and Ina Minjarez; San Antonio Report founder Bob Rivard; the San Antonio Express-News editorial board; the San Antonio Board of Realtors; and the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association.

Jones, an Air Force veteran and two-time Democratic congressional candidate, has also received numerous endorsements, though few from across the aisle.

Those include four current and incoming members of the city council, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, Phyllis Viagran, Teri Castillo, and Edward Mungia; former mayors Julian Castro and Phil Hardberger; Democratic Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar; Democratic Bexar County commissioners Rebeca Clay-Flores and Justin Rodriguez; Texas Democratic U.S. House representatives Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar; Democratic Texas legislators Jose Menendez, Roland Gutierrez, Gene Wu, Diego Bernal, Josey Garcia, and Trey Martinez Fischer; and the San Antonio AFL-CIO Central Labor Council.

Early voting for the runoff ends on June 3.

Runoff election day is June 7.