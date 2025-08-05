Kerr County approves employee salary hike but doesn't decide on property tax boost

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Kerr County commissioners approved salary increases for county employees but took no formal action again on setting the property tax rate for the coming year.

Budget talks came in the wake of last month's flooding disaster.

Commissioners on Tuesday approved a 2% wage adjustment for all elected county and precinct officials for next fiscal year. The county had been in discussions to approve a 1- to 2-and-a-half percent increase in employee wages.

No action was taken in setting the property tax rate to fund next year's budget.

The commissioners previously shot down talk of an 8% increase in the property tax rate to fund flood recovery, and they appeared to favor keeping the property tax rate the same as last year.

The county auditor is expected to prepare a third edition of the recommended budget to be posted later this week.