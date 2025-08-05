Texas House quorum break grinds special session to a halt, leaving legislative future uncertain

A coordinated quorum break in the Texas House is paralyzing the state's special legislative session — casting doubt over what, if anything, can be accomplished before the session ends later this month.

More than 50 House Democrats left the state primarily to block House Bill 4, a redistricting plan passed along party lines that would dramatically reshape Texas' congressional maps to create up to five new Republican-held seats, fulfilling a goal pushed by President Donald Trump.

Over the last few days, the House has convened briefly, only to adjourn after confirming there aren't enough members present.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the special session to address a range of priorities, including mid-decade redistricting, upgrading emergency alert systems after the July 4 floods in the Hill Country, regulating the sale of THC, eliminating the STAAR test and expanding the attorney general's authority to prosecute election crimes.

But without a quorum, the House is unable to debate or vote on legislation — effectively stalling every bill filed during the session, regardless of whether it passes the Senate.

Despite the uncertain future, the Senate has continued moving forward, passing Senate Bill 7 out of committee on Tuesday. The proposal would require people in public schools and government buildings to use bathrooms that match their sex assigned at birth.

But even if the Senate passes SB 7, the bill can't advance without action in the House.

Republican leaders have escalated pressure to compel lawmakers to return to the Capitol. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced plans to pursue a court ruling to declare the seats of absent House Democrats vacant, arguing the lawmakers were abandoning the duties of their office. Paxton's decision would open the door for Abbott to appoint their replacements.

"Democrats have abandoned their offices by fleeing Texas, and a failure to respond to a call of the House constitutes a dereliction of their duty as elected officials," Paxton said.

Among those who left the state is Rep. Venton Jones of Dallas, vice chair of the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus. In a social media video posted Sunday, he said the quorum break isn't just about redistricting — it's also about blocking the passage of SB 7.

"SB 7 aims to erase transgender, non-binary and intersex Texans from public life," he said. "Texans care for our neighbors. We do not tolerate bullies."

The special session is scheduled to end August 19, but Abbott could call for another one. His office didn't respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, but Rep. Vikki Goodwin of Austin, who also fled the state, told The Texas Newsroom she expects a second session to be called.

"I don't know how long we can keep everyone out of the state of Texas, but I know that we're committed to staying out through this special session," she said. "We're really just taking it one day at a time."

KUT's Katy McAfee contributed to this story.

