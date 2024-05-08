It’s National Nurses Week. Here's a some discounts across San Antonio for nursing professionals

National Nurses Week., which is from May 6 to 12 each year, was first enacted as a single day in 1982 by a proclamation from President Ronald Reagan as “National Recognition Day for Nurses.”

Reagan said in his resolution that “the nurses of this country deserve our gratitude for their personal and professional contributions to the improved health of American citizens.”

The week ends on May 12 because that is the birthday of Florence Nightingale. Nightingale was a British nurse credited with being the founder of modern nursing, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The U.S. Census reported that there are approximately 2.5 million registered nurses, as of 2021.

Here’s a few places offering discounts for nurses during most of the week:

San Antonio Zoo:

Discount: Free Standard Admission ticket to nurses, plus 50% off Any Day Tickets for up to four guests

When: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: To claim discounts for National Nurses Week, current nurses must show valid credentials or nurse IDs.

Chipotle:

Discount: Chipotle will launch a website where healthcare professionals can enter to win a free burrito e-card from May 6 through May 10.

Additional Info: To claim your reward, you must successfully verify your employment status via ID.me through an email sent from Chipotle within 48 hours of receiving the email.

Buffalo Wild Wings:

Discount: All nurses will receive 20% off their orders when they dine-in or call-in.

Valid: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: You must present a valid ID.

L.L. Bean:

Discount: 10% off apparel and accessories for medical professionals

Valid: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: ID must be verified through SheerID

Insomnia Cookies:

Discount: Free Classic cookie in-store, no purchase necessary.

Valid: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: Just show a valid ID; availability varies by location.

Lululemon

Discount: Nurses get 15% off in-store or online purchases

Valid: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: Valid ID will be verified online.

Stanley

Discount: Healthcare workers can earn up to 20% off purchases after online verification.

Valid: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: Must have a valid ID.

Where: Skechers

Discount: Nurses get a 10% discount during May.

Valid: Through May 31

Additional Info: If shoppers donate $5 or more in-store to the American Nurses Foundation, they get $10 off their next $100 purchase in June.