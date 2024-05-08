© 2024 Texas Public Radio
It’s National Nurses Week. Here's a some discounts across San Antonio for nursing professionals

Texas Public Radio | By Lily Brennan,
Joey Palacios
Published May 8, 2024 at 12:33 PM CDT
Nurse practitioner Carmen George conducts an ultrasound at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center on Joint Base San Antonio Texas, March 11, 2022.
Melody Bordeaux
/
U.S. Air Force
Nurse practitioner Carmen George conducts an ultrasound at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center on Joint Base San Antonio on March 11, 2022.

National Nurses Week., which is from May 6 to 12 each year, was first enacted as a single day in 1982 by a proclamation from President Ronald Reagan as “National Recognition Day for Nurses.”

Reagan said in his resolution that “the nurses of this country deserve our gratitude for their personal and professional contributions to the improved health of American citizens.”

The week ends on May 12 because that is the birthday of Florence Nightingale. Nightingale was a British nurse credited with being the founder of modern nursing, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The U.S. Census reported that there are approximately 2.5 million registered nurses, as of 2021.

Here’s a few places offering discounts for nurses during most of the week:

San Antonio Zoo:

Discount: Free Standard Admission ticket to nurses, plus 50% off Any Day Tickets for up to four guests

When: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: To claim discounts for National Nurses Week, current nurses must show valid credentials or nurse IDs.

Chipotle:

Discount: Chipotle will launch a website where healthcare professionals can enter to win a free burrito e-card from May 6 through May 10.

Additional Info: To claim your reward, you must successfully verify your employment status via ID.me through an email sent from Chipotle within 48 hours of receiving the email.

Buffalo Wild Wings:

Discount: All nurses will receive 20% off their orders when they dine-in or call-in.

Valid: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: You must present a valid ID.

L.L. Bean:

Discount: 10% off apparel and accessories for medical professionals

Valid: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: ID must be verified through SheerID

Teacher Appreciation Week.
Economy & Labor
Freebies and discounts available to San Antonio educators for Teacher Appreciation Week
Jackie Velez
Throughout this week, educators are being recognized for their efforts and guidance. Several spots in the Alamo City and online are celebrating with shopping deals.

Insomnia Cookies: 

Discount: Free Classic cookie in-store, no purchase necessary.

Valid: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: Just show a valid ID; availability varies by location.

Lululemon 

Discount: Nurses get 15% off in-store or online purchases

Valid: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: Valid ID will be verified online.

Stanley 

Discount: Healthcare workers can earn up to 20% off purchases after online verification.

Valid: May 6 to May 12

Additional Info: Must have a valid ID.

Where: Skechers 

Discount: Nurses get a 10% discount during May.

Valid: Through May 31

Additional Info: If shoppers donate $5 or more in-store to the American Nurses Foundation, they get $10 off their next $100 purchase in June.

Lily Brennan
Lily Brennan is a junior Communications major and Creative Writing minor at Trinity University. She is co-editor for the Trinity Review, the university’s student literary magazine, the vice president of the Trinity University Polo Team, and an intern at Trinity University Press. Off campus, she is an intern with Texas Public Radio and Global Polo.
See stories by Lily Brennan
Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
See stories by Joey Palacios