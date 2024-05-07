Freebies and discounts available to San Antonio educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

From now to May 10, educators are being recognized for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Here are several places to get freebies and discounts in San Antonio and online.

San Antonio Zoo

It offers free standard admission tickets to nurses and teachers. There is also a discount of 50% off Any Day Tickets for up to four guests when they visit until May 12.

In order for nurses and teachers to receive their free standard admission tickets or the 50% off Any Day Tickets, current nurses must show valid credentials or nurse IDs.

Teachers must be active in any school district in the state of Texas, home school teacher, employed by an accredited pre-K-12 public, a private, or parochial school in the state of Texas.

To purchase tickets online, teachers must provide a driver’s license and one of the following items:



Copy of Teacher's Certificate

Photo ID/badge from school district/school

Whataburger

It offers complimentary breakfast to teachers who show their school ID. The breakfast includes a choice of a taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. It also offers WhataTeacher Table Tents while the supplies last.

This offer will run until May 10 between 5 and 9 a.m.

In addition to those offers, 63 teachers will be selected to receive a $1,000 grant for their school. The grants are part of Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success program.

BurgerFi

Teachers get a 20% discount on all orders with a valid ID.

This deal runs from until May 12.

TGI Fridays

On May 7 — Teacher Appreciation Day — teachers get a free entrée.

Entrée choices include a cheeseburger with fries, half rack of ribs with choice of side, and Caesar salad with grilled chicken.

This offer is only at participating locations.

Peter Piper Pizza

Teachers can get a free personal pizza Monday through Friday, until May 10.

The redemption is limited to once per day with a valid teacher ID/credentials that must be presented.

McAlister’s Deli

It offers free big sweet, unsweet tea 1⁄2 sweet & 1⁄2 unsweet tea, or 1⁄2 lemonade & 1⁄2 sweet/unsweet tea to educators and nurses until May 12. A valid educator or healthcare ID must be presented at the checkout line. The limit is one per person.

Brevity Coffee

It offers teachers half off of any beverage of their choice.

This offer runs until May 10.

7 Brew

It offers afree drink card for customers who purchase $25 in gift card.

The offer runs until May 12.

HTeaO

Teachers will receive 50% off cups of tea from May 13 to May 26 with a valid professional school ID.

Raising Canes

It offers 10 teachers a chance to enter a contest where they have a chance to win an all-expenses-paid summer vacation to a dream destination of their choosing, a 2 Night Hotel Stay, and a $200 gift card.

Submission entry is until May 10.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Teachers and school staff get 20% off their orders with valid IDs on dine-in, call-in, and walk-in orders The deal runs until May 12.

Logan's Roadhouse

It offers 20% off their entrée this week.

An educator badge must be shown.

Sonic

Sonic Teachers’ Circle Rewards members will receive these deals:



Buy one Sonic Blast, Get one free

Buy one entree, Get one free

Free Sonic Cheeseburger with any purchase

Free large drink or slush with any purchase

Free small side with entrée purchase

This offer is until May 20.

Firehouse Subs

Monday through its Firehouse Rewards loyalty program and app including (on Wednesday) BOGO Hook & Ladder Subs and (on Friday) two medium sandwiches for $12 or two large sandwiches for $18.

Salata Salad Kitchen

It offers 20% off an educator’s orders when they present their badge at checkout.

The offer is on Tuesday, May 7: Teacher Appreciation Day.

Also from until May 10, they can get 20% off catering orders of $200 or more and get free delivery on orders through DoorDash.

Las Palapas

Teachers will receive 25% off their meal. The deal serves only one meal per I.D. shown.

Postino

Teachers get its $25 Board and Bottle (bruschetta board, plus a bottle of wine) all day every day during the month of May with badge/ID.

The special is usually only available Monday and Tuesday 8 p.m. to closing.

Golden Corral

Teachers get 20% off one adult buffet purchase until May 10.

Must provide identification or proof of employment to receive the discount.

This is only available at participating locations.

Jeremiah's Italian Ice

It offers a free small treat of a teacher's choosing on Tuesday, May 7: Teacher's Appreciation Day.

In order for the offer to be valid, there must be a valid educator ID presented upon purchase.

Zaxby's

Purchase one Boneless Wings Meal and get a second one free on May 7 at participating locations.

The offer is redeemable through the Zaxby's app or website for Zax Rewardz members, while supplies last.

Stitch Fix

It offer educators $50 credit to refresh their wardrobe.

This offer runs between until May 12.

Teachers must visit stitchfix.com/teachers to verify credentials and get a promo code to use the online styling service before June 30.

Scholastics

It offers deals on its website under Scholastic Teacher Store and Book Clubs.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

It offers 10% off for teachers both in-store and online.

The offer runs through May 11.

Must bring school ID to verify at checkout.

Staples

It offers a free in-store teacher supplies kit gift for educators. Plus a 20% off in-store purchase with a valid ID.

Educators can save up to $50 through May 11. Supplies may not be available in all stores. The limit is 20 per store.

BIC

Teachers looking for a good deal on BIC 4 Color Ballpoint Pen (with packs of three starting at $6.09), BIC Gelocity Quick Dry Gel Pens (12-pack starting at $12.99), and Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil (pack of two starting at $4.98, can find them at Walmart and Staples,, Amazon, and BIC.com.

The Parking Spot

It offers 25% off parking during trips.

Teachers must sign up with an associated education email account.