Family of deadly dog attack victim files lawsuit against City of San Antonio

The family of an elderly man fatally mauled by dogs last year on the city's West Side filed a federal lawsuit Friday against the City of San Antonio and the city attorney.

81-year-old Ramon Najera died in Feb. 2023 after American Staffordshire terriers attacked him, his wife Juanita, and several others.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Najera's wife and children.

It alleges the city knew the dogs were a threat to public safety due to several incidents that had been reported prior to the deadly attack, including bite wounds.

It says the city failed to take action and allowed Animal Care Services to release the dogs back into the community.

"Despite repeated warnings, prior to incidents of aggression, and clear evidence of the dogs' dangerous propensities, the City of San Antonio made the calamitous decision to release the animals back into the community," the lawsuit states.

The attack highlighted ongoing difficulties San Antonio residents have faced with dangerous and loose dogs in the city.

Strays and dangerous dogs in San Antonio There's been another deadly dog attack in San Antonio. Officials say this one could have been prevented. But it wasn't. What can be done about the over-population of stray dogs on the streets and about dog owners who don't keep their animals from running wild? What should be done about dangerous dogs in the name of public safety?

Dog owners Christian Moreno and Abilene Scheider pleaded guilty last month to the charge of dangerous dog attack causing death — a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The second charge of recklessly causing bodily injury to an elderly person will be dismissed as part of the deal.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20.

“We are disappointed that the City is trying to place their culpability on the backs of the guilty Morenos," said Marion Reilly, an attorney for the Najeras, in a statement. "The City is just as culpable as the dog owners by knowingly releasing these killer dogs on our community.”

The City Attorney's Office did not respond to TPR's request for comment.

A proposal before the San Antonio City Council would raise fines for owners of loose dogs, give the city more authority to spay or neuter dogs they pick up and provide residents who report loose dogs more confidentiality.