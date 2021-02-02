Alamodome COVID-19 Vaccines Rescheduled; Community Labs Testing To Move

Another shipment of vaccines to the Alamodome has been delayed.

Appointments scheduled for a second dose for this Tuesday-Thursday have been rescheduled to Feb. 16-18, still at the Alamodome.

This delay will not affect vaccination appointments scheduled at other locations. It is the second time a delayed shipment has prompted the city to reschedule appointments at the Alamodome.

Officials with San Antonio's Metropolitan Health District said the supply delay to the Alamodome will be short-lived and was caused by the state not processing its order for more vaccines.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but the doses that have been allocated to us by the state have not arrived at this time,” said Dr. Anita Kurian Assistant Director of Communicable Diseases at Metro Health.

“We understand that some may be concerned about the extended time between their second dose but we are within CDC guidelines to ensure the vaccine will still work with no issues. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.”

Individuals who are scheduled for the stated dates will also receive further communication through the email address or phone number provided with their registration.

Metro Health will only currently manage the doses that are allocated for the Alamodome.

University Health not impacted by delays

Metro Health and University Health communicate frequently on vaccinations, but each places its own order through the state.

University Health officials said their supply of COVID-19 vaccines has not been impacted by delays, like those to Metro Health.

“University Hospital has not experienced a delay in receiving (the) vaccine for this week,” said spokeswoman Leni Kirkman. “We received our doses on Monday.”

She said anyone who made an appointment for a vaccine through University Health to receive it this week should consider it confirmed.

Kirkman said all appointments for the weeks of Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 are confirmed, subject only to receipt of the vaccine.

“We have ordered our doses for the week of Feb. 8 and anticipate receiving confirmation by the end of the week detailing the amount of vaccine we can expect to receive next Monday.” she said. “As soon as we have that confirmation, we will post it on WeCanDoITSA.com.”

University Health is administering public second doses of Pfizer and Moderna at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall at Loop 410 and Fredericksburg Road through this week. It will administer Pfizer first doses next week.

Community Labs to move mass testing site

Community Labs on Tuesday announced plans to relocate its long term COVID-19 screenings.

The nonprofit organization formed to provide COVID-19 screenings for asymptomatic individuals, will offer free, self-administered PCR tests to the general public at the Barshop Jewish Community Center and Rackspace Technology beginning the week of Feb. 8. It will cease operations at the AT&T Center after Friday, Feb. 5.

“The AT&T Center has been a great partner, but the upcoming San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo and continuing NBA Spurs games pose significant scheduling restrictions,” said Community Labs President Sal Webber.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Barshop Jewish Community Center and Rackspace Technology for offering us locations to continue to serve asymptomatic people who wish to be tested for COVID-19.”

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

