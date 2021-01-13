As School Starts Up For Many, San Antonio Officials Say In-Person Learning Is Still Too Risky

Aquí para español.

There were 165 new COVID-19 admissions to the local hospital system overnight on Monday, but the total number of COVID-19 patients has dropped slightly to 1,426 — still almost 160 patients more than the record-high after the summer surge.

For the first time since July, there are more than 400 COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units in San Antonio. The 403 ICU patients (+11) make up 28% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said that although the number of patients in intensive care are up, the city actually has 70 more ICU beds available than it did last week.

The number of patients on ventilators dipped slightly too 228 (-1). Staffed bed and ventilator availability remains relatively unchanged — 12% and 46% respectively.

Nirenberg reported 2,303 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, raising the area’s 7-day average to 1,791 cases. In total, 137,407 community members have been infected with the virus.

The mayor also reported 11 new deaths, which bring the area’s death toll to 1,660.

Because of the increased case rate, high positivity rate and sustained level of high stress in hospitals, Nirenberg said the city’s Metropolitan Health District still does not recommend in-person learning. More information about the school risk level, click here.

As of Jan. 5, there have been 1,841 total cases in San Antonio school districts.

At the first Bexar County Commissioners Court meeting of the year, the commissioners approved over $2 million for organizations that provide assistance to people experiencing homelessness and poverty. The organizations include the Salvation Army, Haven for Hope, SAMMinistries and the Dr. Roy Moss Foundation.

The commissioners approved a funding request from District Attorney Joe Gonzales to address the growing number of family violence cases in the area.

The request was $350,000 and will pay two misdemeanor prosecutors, a felony prosecutor and a paralegal to tackle the backlog in the county courts.

Gonzales told TPR that domestic violence skyrocketed in 2020 and a flood of cases are headed to court.

“Locally, we have seen uptick of 18 or 19 %t according to law enforcement. We know at some point we are going to have to deal with all those cases,” he said.

Gonzales says requests for protective orders jumped 197% in the past year. Court proceedings have been mostly virtual since March because of the pandemic.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the county has also partnered with the City of San Antonio to provide $2.17 million to the rental assistance program.

Click here for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio (aquí para español).

School districts in the San Antonio Metro Area reported a spike in coronavirus cases transmitted on campus just before winter break — about half of the semester’s on-campus transmissions in their last two weeks.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said the cases they’ve investigated came from a mix of lunch breaks and team sports.

“We've really got to be careful when we are inherently not wearing a mask because we're eating. And that's a time when you want to have at least the 6-foot distance, if not, you know, maybe a little more, depending on what the ventilation is like, to be safe,” said. Dr. Junda Woo, medical director for Metro Health.

Woo also said that COVID fatigue may also be contributing to the jump in cases:

“It reminds me of being in the hospital when alarms go off all the time. And then sometimes you don't pay attention, because an alarm goes off all the time. But you need to still pay attention,” she said.

Metro Health’s school case count is a lot lower than the count reported by districts. Districts have reported about 3,600 coronavirus cases, while Metro Health lists about 1,800.

That’s because schools report every case that is reported to them, as soon as it is reported. Metro Health, however, will investigate each case. Officials confirm the report with the lab, find out when they were infectious and only count cases that were infectious while the person was at school.

Even though the number is a lot lower, public health officials have verified that there have been at least 1,800 times that people were infectious at an area school this fall.

Although Metro Health does case investigations, they rely on districts to do contract tracing at the schools.

Texas

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of more than 1.7 million cases since March 2020. Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, El Paso and Bexar counties were among those consistently reporting the most cases. Almost 30,300 people have died in the state and more than 14,000 are hospitalized.

There are more than 800 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, and COVID-19 patients occupy nearly 22% of total staffed hospital beds in Texas.

The state saw an increase of nearly 23,000 new cases and reported 286 new deaths on Tuesday.

