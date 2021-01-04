Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine In Bexar County: Who, When And Where

Lee esta historia en español.

San Antonio's Metropolitan Health District continues to work with state and local partners to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to critical populations.

Bexar County has received about 50,000 doses of the vaccine, and more than 31,000 people have been vaccinated. The focus continues on vaccinating Phase 1A populations, which includes healthcare workers, EMS providers, home health workers, long-term care staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

There are an estimated 140,000 people in Phase 1A in Bexar County. Phase 1B is beginning, and includes people 65 and older, and those 16 and older with at least one underlying medical condition that places them at a higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19, such as diabetes or obesity.

Here are some answers to common questions:

Who

People who qualify to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services are:

frontline healthcare workers

long-term care residents

Phase 1B includes:

People aged 65 older

People aged 16+ with chronic illnesses like cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or type 2 diabetes

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials have slightly different recommendations on who should be included in each phase of vaccine distribution. The CDC's guidelines suggest frontline essential workers, like teachers and police officers, should also be included in Phase 1B.

The Texas DSHS states on its website that Health Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt appointed an Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel to identify who should get the vaccine first.

"Vaccinating people at an increased risk of getting very sick or dying from COVID-19 protects the most vulnerable people, regardless of their occupation," DSHS states on its website.

When

A soft estimate for vaccine distribution to the general public is spring 2021.

The state offers these recommendations for people in Phases 1A and 1B who want the vaccine now:

1A: If you are a healthcare worker, contact your employer. If you are a long-term care resident, contact your caretaker

1B: Do not show up at a hospital or clinic looking for vaccine. Instead check their website for information about vaccine availability. Call if the website doesn’t answer your questions.

| RELATED: Reporter’s Perspective: I Received The COVID-19 Vaccine Under Phase 1B, But It Isn't Easy To Access |



Where

The City of San Antonio announced the Alamodome will serve as a free COVID-19 vaccination site starting Monday, Jan.11. Find more information here.

Read the information below about vaccine availability and click "OK" before searching the map to find your nearest provider. If the map doesn't load, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services' website here.

More information about coronavirus vaccine distribution in Texas can be found here.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

