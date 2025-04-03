Two San Antonio restaurants named James Beard finalists

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Two San Antonio restaurants have been named finalists for the prestigious James Beard awards.

Mixtli is a finalist in the Outstanding Hospitality category.

Chef Emil Oliva of Leche de Tigre is a finalist in Best Chef: Texas.

San Antonio and Texas were well represented when the semifinalists were unveiled in January.

The 2025 James Beard award winners will be announced on June 16 in Chicago.

Arts & Culture San Antonio restaurant Mixtli awarded coveted Michelin star rating in first Texas guide Mixtli on South Alamo Street in Southtown is one of the 15 one star recipients in Texas and the only one in San Antonio. The star ratings from Michelin are among the highest restaurant ratings in the culinary scene across the world.