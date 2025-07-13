Comedy dating show for divorcees heading to Texas

Six divorced singles will dive back into the dating pool in Plano ― this time with a little help from stand-up comedians. The Big D will be coming to Mic Drop Comedy on Thursday, July 17.

Julie Golden, a standup comedian and single divorced mom, created the live comedy show in October 2024 in Los Angeles and has hosted nine shows in Los Angeles and Chicago. Now she is heading to Dallas-Fort Worth.

"I was told that Dallas is known as the Big D, not just for Dallas, but also for divorce," Golden said. "So perhaps I just am in the right city."

The show features six pre-selected contestants, three divorced bachelors and three divorced bachelorettes that Golden finds through online applications on her website and on dating site Hinge. She looks for contestants who are divorced and between the ages of 40 to 60 with a degree of life experience.

"The people I'm picking and bringing to the stage are all the people I would like to have a meal with," Golden said. "So it's like I'm throwing a big dinner party for people I just enjoy speaking with and getting to know."

Golden says the main reason she created the show was because there were already plenty of dating shows and fun things for younger people, and she felt that there wasn't something for this specific age group.

"I always say we're not The Golden Bachelor, but we're not The Bachelor or The Bachelorette either. We're something in between, you know, for millennials and Gen Xers."

During the show, standup comedians Dean Lewis, Sylvia McCallum and David Jessup will interview each of the contestants for five minutes, and then they will be matched. After that, each couple answers a series of date card questions during their five-minute first date on stage.

Next, the audience votes on the couple they believe are the best match, and the couple with the most applause wins $100 and perhaps a second date ― or they part ways with $50 each and never have to see each other again.

According to Golden, the real fun happens at the post-show mixer, where all of the singles, wearing leis, mingle with each other and the sparks begin to fly. But Golden is clear that the show itself isn't just for divorced singles.

Golden knows that every participant won't leave the stage with a new soulmate.

"I mean, that would be great," the comedian said. "But the truth is, we're really on one big date together here tonight. Minus polyamory ― unless that's what you're into."

Details: July 17 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Mic Drop Comedy, 7301 Lone Star Drive, Suite A-110, Plano. General admission is $37, and VIP is $48. The Big D is recommended for 18 and up.

