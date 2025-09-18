© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

The Weekender: How you can design a fun family weekend

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:55 PM CDT
Cast members from 'Real Women Have Curves'
San Pedro Playhouse
Standing are Marisa Varela, Clarissa Ramos, Marisol Aguilar-McDermot. Sitting are Maryann Valerio and Campbell Reid Andrews, from 'Real Women Have Curves'

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It's Friday, and time to plan your weekend activities.  TPR Arts & Culture reporter Jack Morgan has a few suggestions.

First off, let’s head downtown for Park(ing) Day.

Elizabeth Burt of Centro San Antonio explains it this way: “Park[ing] Day is an international celebration of metered parking spaces and streetscapes being taken over for a day," she said. "And really (it's) a venue for bringing to life pop-up parks, creative hubs and interactive experiences.” Streets are blocked off and creativity takes over.

“This year's parking day is taking place on historic Houston Street in the downtown West neighborhood and district, specifically between North Main and Laredo Street, you'll have Legacy Park, San Pedro Creek, Alameda Theater, Frost Tower and the Paseo and beauty that the streetscape provides any events from 10am to 4pm It's free for everybody to join us,” she said.

Park[ing] Day
Centro San Antonio
Park[ing] Day

Up next: Real Women Have Curves at the San Pedro Playhouse. Marisa Varela explains that, the play "talks about a family, mother and two daughters and two extra employees that work in a sewing factory that the oldest daughter owns. It talks about women working together ... with a lot of humor." She added that the production "is a comedy, people laugh really hard, and we have a lot of fun making it.”

It runs through October 5th, but several nights are already sold out.

If you’re a big Beatles fan, then a concert at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is just what you’re looking for.  Tribute group Fab Four is playing—but there is only one performance on Friday night, and the tickets are going fast.

Park[ing] Day
Centro San Antonio
Park[ing] Day
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPR
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan