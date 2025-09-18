The Weekender: How you can design a fun family weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It's Friday, and time to plan your weekend activities. TPR Arts & Culture reporter Jack Morgan has a few suggestions.

First off, let’s head downtown for Park(ing) Day.

Elizabeth Burt of Centro San Antonio explains it this way: “Park[ing] Day is an international celebration of metered parking spaces and streetscapes being taken over for a day," she said. "And really (it's) a venue for bringing to life pop-up parks, creative hubs and interactive experiences.” Streets are blocked off and creativity takes over.

“This year's parking day is taking place on historic Houston Street in the downtown West neighborhood and district, specifically between North Main and Laredo Street, you'll have Legacy Park, San Pedro Creek, Alameda Theater, Frost Tower and the Paseo and beauty that the streetscape provides any events from 10am to 4pm It's free for everybody to join us,” she said.

Centro San Antonio Park[ing] Day

Up next: Real Women Have Curves at the San Pedro Playhouse. Marisa Varela explains that, the play "talks about a family, mother and two daughters and two extra employees that work in a sewing factory that the oldest daughter owns. It talks about women working together ... with a lot of humor." She added that the production "is a comedy, people laugh really hard, and we have a lot of fun making it.”

It runs through October 5th, but several nights are already sold out.

If you’re a big Beatles fan, then a concert at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is just what you’re looking for. Tribute group Fab Four is playing—but there is only one performance on Friday night, and the tickets are going fast.

