The Deaf Festival returns with stitchwork, ministry, and 'Deaf Santa'

On Saturday, September 13, the Deaf Association of San Antonio (DASA) held its Deaf Festival. This marked the return of the long-awaited festival after a yearslong pause that started during the pandemic.

There was no shortage of activities—everything from a raffle with Deaf Coffee Chat San Antonio to Deaf Family Church.

Heading up the festival was the president of the Deaf Association of San Antonio, Joseph Lara.

Jackie Velez / TPR Deaf Association of San Antonio's, Joseph Lara.

Lara explained through an interpreter that the Deaf Festival had been on hiatus for years because of the pandemic but that he hopes it will grow again to an annual event. One difference between the festivals of the past and this one is that this year's festival was free and open to the public. In previous years there had been a small entrance admission.

Several attendees stopped by Stitch by Emma , run by Emma Shanks, to get a look at a few of her stitched knickknacks, with designs ranging from mushrooms to cats. This sort of sewing activity helps with sensory processing difficulties.

Shanks loves doing crochet, and though she is deaf, she encourages the hearing community to stop by her stand when they see it. She wants all to enjoy her crafts. If those who have typical hearing don’t know how to approach her, Shanks advises that they communicate through writing what they want to say. Her father was also around to interpret for her.

Jackie Velez / TPR Emma Shanks, who is deaf, poses with one of her animal shaped crochet items from her small business, Stitch Works by Emma.

No Barriers Communication (NOBACOMM) founder and executive director and Deaf Link CEO Kay Chiodo was in attendance with Deaf Association of San Antonio member Pamie Tapang.

Jackie Velez / TPR No Barriers Communication (NOBACOMM) founder and executive director and Deaf Link CEO Kay Chiodo and Deaf Association of San Antonio member Pamie Tapang attended the Deaf Festival.

Deaf Coffee Chat San Antonio was also in attendance at the festival for the first time since the festival's inception.

Jackie Velez / TPR Deaf Coffee Chat San Antonio held a raffle at the Deaf Festival.

Others in attendance included Melissa Slocumb of San Antonio College’s American Sign Language Interpreter Training Program (ASLITP) —and her dog Mishka.

Jackie Velez / TPR (Left) Melissa Slocumb, San Antonio College’s American Sign Language Interpreter Training Program (ASLITP), her dog, Mishka, and SAC ASL student Katie Smith (right) attend the Deaf Festival to show support for the Deaf Community .

The Deaf Festival also featured a booth with Deaf Santa. Deaf Santa, aka, Charles Graves, recounted through an interpreter (Katie Smith of the ASLITP) his memories of standing in line waiting to meet Santa.

“I didn’t get the joy the other kids had,” said Graves.

It was Graves' wife Kari Graves who reminded him of those days waiting in line to see Santa to convey what he wanted for Christmas, only to get patted on the head and given candy. He now serves as the deaf community’s deaf Santa.

Graves will present a red-carpet premiere of the documentary Deaf Santa on November 5 in New Braunfels at the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre at 7:30 p.m. You can learn more at his website.