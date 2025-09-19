© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Opera San Antonio's edgy new production of 'The Magic Flute'

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published September 19, 2025 at 6:02 PM CDT
One of the sets for 'The Magic Flute'
Opera San Antonio
One of the sets for 'The Magic Flute'

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Opera San Antonio’s upcoming production of "The Magic Flute" is edgy and unique.

Music Director Francesco Milioto says hold onto your seats; it’s going to be a wild ride.

“I think people can expect this production to be something absolutely special, unique, and something that they have never seen before,” Milioto said.

A video posted on their web site has its set and singers appear as they might in the silent movie era.

The set for 'The Magic Flute'
1 of 2  — Screenshot 2025-09-19 110618.jpg
The set for 'The Magic Flute'
Opera San Antonio
Cast with a projection they're performing against
2 of 2  — Screenshot 2025-09-19 110645.jpg
Cast with a projection they're performing against
Opera San Antonio

“I think people can expect this production to be something absolutely special, unique, and something that they have never seen before,” he said. "It's a large wall. And the principle of it is that there are projections.”

The singers will be interacting with the projects and backdrop, and there’s no way to describe it other than to see it.

The Magic Flute - October 2 & 4, 2025

“There's an incredible amount of projections from this company [named] ‘1927’ in a very particular sort of old film kind of style with bubble projections up for text and words, and it's just an incredibly innovative production.”

"The Magic Flute" was Mozart’s last opera, and Opera San Antonio’s re-imagining of it as a silent movie era product will likely surprise many. 

Of course, one dramatic difference is there's singing. You will hear that.
Francesco Milioto first saw this adaptation in Berlin and is now staging it for the first time at the Tobin Center.

“It's absolutely entertaining for all ages [and] families. Every single person should come and see this production, because it really is something that you will not see anywhere else, and as a first-time experience for opera, I couldn't recommend a better opera.”

Disclosure: The Tobin Center is a Texas Public Radio sponsor. We cover them as we would any other business or organization.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture TPRTop StoriesOpera San Antonio
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan