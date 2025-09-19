Opera San Antonio's edgy new production of 'The Magic Flute'

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Opera San Antonio’s upcoming production of "The Magic Flute" is edgy and unique.

Music Director Francesco Milioto says hold onto your seats; it’s going to be a wild ride.

“I think people can expect this production to be something absolutely special, unique, and something that they have never seen before,” Milioto said.

A video posted on their web site has its set and singers appear as they might in the silent movie era.

The singers will be interacting with the projects and backdrop, and there’s no way to describe it other than to see it.

“There's an incredible amount of projections from this company [named] ‘1927’ in a very particular sort of old film kind of style with bubble projections up for text and words, and it's just an incredibly innovative production.”

"The Magic Flute" was Mozart’s last opera, and Opera San Antonio’s re-imagining of it as a silent movie era product will likely surprise many.

Of course, one dramatic difference is there's singing. You will hear that.

Francesco Milioto first saw this adaptation in Berlin and is now staging it for the first time at the Tobin Center.

“It's absolutely entertaining for all ages [and] families. Every single person should come and see this production, because it really is something that you will not see anywhere else, and as a first-time experience for opera, I couldn't recommend a better opera.”

Disclosure: The Tobin Center is a Texas Public Radio sponsor. We cover them as we would any other business or organization.