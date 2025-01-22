San Antonio's 2025 James Beard Award semifinalists are announced

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio region is again represented in the list of 2025 James Beard Award semifinalists .

The prestigious restaurant and chef awards celebrate excellence in all types of dining experiences, from fine dining to casual.

Six local chefs were nominated for Best Chef in Texas — the most of any city in the category. Rio Grande Valley Chef Ana Liz Pulido earned the Best Chef in Texas award in 2024.

Local nominations include:



Leo Davila of Stix & Stone

Jennifer Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter

Grey Hwang of Shiro Japanese Bistro

Emil Olivia of Leche de Tigre

John Ramos and Jonathan Reyes of Chika

Alex and Brenda Sarmiento of El Pastor Es Mi Señor.

Mixtli, a 2024 James Beard Award finalist, is nominated for Outstanding Hospitality.

Chefs David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes of Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin also received a nod in the Outstanding Chef category.

Texas dominated in its own Best Chef category, with over 20 initial nominees from across the state.

Award finalists are expected to be announced in April. The winners will be named in Chicago in June.