San Antonio's 'King of Country' plans benefit concert for flood victims on July 27

County music legend George Strait has announced plans for a benefit concert for Hill Country flood victims.

The "King of Country" plans the "Strait to the Heart" concert for July 27 at Estancia at Thunder Valley, which is west of Boerne. Ticket and tables at the indoor arena event start at $1,000. To get tickets or make a donation send an email to Vaquerosdm@gmail.com.

Complimentary tickets will be offered to local first responders.

The concert will also include Strait's Vaqueros del Mar partner, Tom Cusick, and special guests William Beckman, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park, Hudson Westbrook and members of Strait's Ace in the Hole Band.

"The destruction and loss in our community from the recent flood is hard to wrap your head around,” Strait said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with you all. The goal with this event is to raise meaningful, immediate support that can be put directly into the hands of flood victims without delay, while also honoring the first responders that work tirelessly to save lives."

The 73-year-old Strait, who was born in Poteet and raised in Pearsall, has called San Antonio home.

The Country Music Awards Hall-of-Famer and award-winning singer has recorded 44 number 1 hits on Billboard and sold 70-million records before retiring from concert touring in 2014.

He still puts on the occasional big show, like 2024's concert at Kyle Field at Texas A&M in College Station. More than 110,000 thousand turned out, making it the biggest concert attendance for a single act in U.S. history.