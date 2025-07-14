The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world.
Is John Williams the GOAT?
With strains of John Williams' music once again animating and inspiring the summer blockbuster season — as heard in Jurassic World Rebirth, the new Superman film, and, soon, a 50th anniversary theatrical release of Jaws — we consider whether he's the greatest film composer of all time.
Note: This is an extended version of a conversation from Weekend All Things Considered, with host Scott Detrow, All Things Considered producer Marc Rivers and All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton.
