With strains of John Williams' music once again animating and inspiring the summer blockbuster season — as heard in Jurassic World Rebirth, the new Superman film, and, soon, a 50th anniversary theatrical release of Jaws — we consider whether he's the greatest film composer of all time. Note: This is an extended version of a conversation from Weekend All Things Considered, with host Scott Detrow, All Things Considered producer Marc Rivers and All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton.
The man behind the music in more than 75 films including Star Wars had hinted he might be ready to retire. He said recently if something came along that caught his fancy, he would "keep an open mind."
On a new album, the classical stars revisit the concerto Williams composed specifically for Ma, as well as some of Williams' most affecting film scores.
Composer John Williams turns 90 years old Tuesday. Over his career, he's won five Oscars, 25 Grammy Awards, and three Emmy Awards. TPR's Nathan Cone picks 9 great scores to celebrate 90 years.
John Williams is an honored film composer, but he began as an arranger. Williams is now arranging again, this time with the acclaimed violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter on the album Across the Stars.
Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams’s long and fruitful collaboration continues with “Lincoln.” The prolific Williams draws upon folk styles to…
Perhaps the most recognized contemporary composer in the world, Williams calls retiring "unthinkable." He celebrated his 80th birthday this year by working on the score for Steven Spielberg's new film Lincoln.
Steven Spielberg has asked John Williams to score almost every single movie he’s ever directed since “Jaws,” which won Mr. Williams his second Oscar, and…
John Williams was already an established composer when he took on Star Wars. That was long ago and far away, in 1976. Nearly 30 years later, he reflects on his role in the making of a cultural milestone.