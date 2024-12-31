2024: A Personal Year in Review

Amidst one of the most consequential election years of our lifetime, we lived our lives… and as I do every year at this time, I take the changing of the calendar as an opportunity to remind myself of some of the highlights my most recent year on Earth. 2024 was the year we packed our daughter up for school in Austin, the year I gained a new family member, and also the year I unfortunately gained more weight than I would have liked. With that in mind, 2025 will hopefully be the year I kick my daily Dr Pepper habit. But in the meantime, here are a few things from my world I’d like to share.

Echo: I’ve mostly given up on Marvel movies and television, having been exasperated by the sheer volume and interconnectedness of them all that makes it feel like homework. But I was intrigued enough by “Echo” to watch it on Disney+ last January. Unlike most of the latest Marvel fare, which relies on swirling CGI settings and multiverse madness, “Echo” is a character-based drama about a criminal gang leader coming to terms with her past, and trying to keep her family and friends out of danger. The lead is played by Alaqua Cox, a deaf, Native American actress. Both Cox's heritage and deafness are fluidly incorporated into the storyline. The slow burn of “Echo” was a refreshing change of pace for Marvel.

Uncle Nathan: In early 2024, my brother and his wife welcomed their first child into the world, a baby boy named Artemis. And so for the first time, I am an uncle. Because my brother lives in Tomball, I’ve only been able to visit a couple of times so far. But as of this writing, my nephew is already nibbling on solid food and walking circles around his grandparents, who live nearby.

"Sonata Andina" on From the Top: I was running an errand to the grocery store one Saturday night and listening to KPAC 88.3 FM when I heard a most arresting sound: a single piano chord followed by clapping, what sounded like 'kiss-kiss' noises, and then a series of rhythmic chords. It was a piece by Gabriela Lena Frank called "Sonata Andina," played by a 15-year-old pianist on the program From the Top. I was hypnotized. Put on your headphones, close your eyes and listen to the above video. Maybe you'll have the same reaction.

Total Solar Eclipse: It was a mostly overcast day in Kerrville where TPR hosted an eclipse watch party for members, along with a special Think Science presentation featuring Craig Bobchin, president of Astronomy 4 You. But when the moment of totality arrived, the clouds thinned just enough for us to see the magical image of our sun’s corona, as confused owls hooted and the sun-smitten crowd cheered.

Gideon Rogers / TPR The view of the eclipse from Kerrville.

Viva Tango: For KPAC 88.3 FM, I record a lot of live concerts each year, and maybe my favorite show to capture happened in April, when I recorded a program called “Viva Tango” for the San Antonio Chamber Music Society. Organized by bassist Pablo Aslan, and featuring violinist Cho-Liang 'Jimmy' Lin and clarinetist David Shifrin, this sextet had me spellbound with their interpretations of music by Argentinian composers Astor Piazzolla and Lalo Schifrin. Then to let loose at the end of the show, the group performed one of Schifrin’s best-known works, the theme from “Mission: Impossible!”

Lionel Richie/Earth, Wind & Fire: One of two stadium-size shows we saw this year, the double bill of these two acts was a real crowd-pleaser in every way. The tight musicianship of EW&F was a great lead-in to Lionel Richie, who at 74 was in fine voice, and bantered with the crowd with jokes that made it clear the dude did his homework on San Antonio. We sat in the upper deck but could still feel the heat – especially when Richie busted out a medley of the Commodores classic “Brick House” paired with “Fire” by the Ohio Players.

Make Music Day: This past June, Texas Public Radio was invited by the City of San Antonio to contribute to our city’s participation in a global event called Make Music Day, held on the summer solstice each year. It fell to me to add a classical music element to the mix, and what better way to celebrate the joy of making music than to invite the public to play the ultimate democratic classical composition, Terry Riley’s “In C.” The piece consists of 53 short musical phrases that are to be played in order, but any number of times, by any number or combination of instruments. About 30 people showed up to perform and celebrate the piece's 60th anniversary... and the result was cosmic!

Maximilian Cone L to R: Former DC Comics colorist Anthony Tollin, TPR's Nathan Cone, Superman historian Ryan Steans.

Super times at Cinema Tuesdays: The pandemic scuttled my plans to screen "Superman" for TPR's Cinema Tuesdays series in 2020, and I finally got around to rescheduling the title this summer, with a special guest — my good friend Ryan Steans, an expert on all things Super. He joined us at the screening for a conversation about the film's production and the history of the character. We also enjoyed the participation of longtime Cinema Tuesdays filmgoer Anthony Tollin, a former colorist for DC Comics.

“Freezing,” by Emily D’Angelo: No other “classical” album this year took me by surprise as much as this "Freezing," from mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo. Back in 2016, D’Angelo made her stage debut in Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” and has continued to perform traditional opera, but “Freezing” is a diverse collection of melodies from the world of folk, art song, and beyond. The instrumentation also strays from traditional classical to include electric guitar and synth sounds. The haunting folk ballad “The Unquiet Grave” finds its way onto this album as “Cold Blows the Wind,” and found its way into my soul immediately.

Beat: I was introduced to the music of King Crimson at age 18 through the song “21st Century Schizoid Man,” and immediately went bananas. Soon I was plowing through the band’s discography, and I think my favorite era may be the 1980s, when Crimson drew on the influences of New Wave and minimalist music to create supremely nerdy pop-rock classics like “Elephant Talk” and “Three of a Perfect Pair.” King Crimson seemingly disbanded at the end of their 2021 tour, but two former members, Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, this year teamed up with guitar god Steve Vai and drummer Danny Carey (Tool) to recreate the band’s 1980s output. At the show I attended in Houston, it was clear that these four guys were having an absolute blast; joy radiated from the stage.

Megalopolis: Francis Ford Coppola’s multi-million dollar passion project, decades in the making... “Megalopolis” is BONKERS. There is a plot, a political allegory for our times that draws from Roman history. There is a mysterious healing goop that Adam Driver discovers. Scenes are barely stitched together, and some seem to have no function. A performer entered the Santikos Palladium IMAX auditorium at one point to gesture to and address the screen—all part of the show. The actors do a great job with material that on occasion veers into camp. Would I recommend “Megalopolis?” Only if you’re willing to forgive a lot. Is it good? No, not really. Is it interesting? Yes, if you like to watch someone take a big swing. Am I happy I saw it on the big screen? ABSOLUTELY.

Momentos Musicales: For a few years now, TPR’s James Baker has produced a series for Hispanic Heritage Month on KPAC called “Momentos Musicales,” exploring the contributions of Central and Latin America to classical music. This year was his best series yet, using the languages of Nahuatl, Quechua, Guarani, Zapotecan, and others as a starting point for how the culture of indigenous people in this hemisphere has in the past—and continues to—influence classical composers.

Stoned: Over Thanksgiving week, I woke up one morning at 1:30 a.m. wracked with an intense, throbbing pain that kept me awake for the rest of the night. The pain began near my back and would move to the abdomen and back again. One CT scan later, I learned I had a 4mm stone wriggling its way around my kidney. The pain continued for a few more days, before subsiding to a dull discomfort. Still, nothing has emerged. Has it passed without my knowledge? Did it disintegrate after I rolled through one too many potholes? I’ll find out in early 2025 after following up with the urologist. This is 51, I guess!

Other things I enjoyed this year? Edward Norton's earnest performance as Pete Seeger in "A Complete Unknown." Isabella Rossellini's steely nun in "Conclave." Beyoncé singing "Blackbird" with a chorus of voices. Tatiana Dorokhova's amazing performance of Aaron Prado's special piece commissioned for the Gurwitz International Piano Competition. "Paper Moon" on 4K Blu-ray from the Criterion Collection. Lisa Morales rocking out at a special concert for TPR's Creekside Sessions.

What did you enjoy in 2024? Drop me a line through email anytime.