Think Science: Total Solar Eclipse

Texas Public Radio members looking for an exclusive setting to experience this April’s total solar eclipse have an opportunity to join us in Kerrville, in the direct path of totality. Join us at the Museum of Western Art (located at 1550 Bandera Hwy) for a private gathering and a special Think Science presentation featuring Craig Bobchin, president of Astronomy 4 You.

For 16 years, Bobchin has helped amateur astronomers with choosing the right telescope, interpreting what they see in the night sky, and even basic astrophotography. Bobchin has traveled throughout the country to observe eclipses of varying types. He’ll join TPR's Nathan Cone for an interactive Q&A about this rare event happening in Texas, answering your questions as well. During the talk, you can follow along with images, maps, and data that will be hosted on a special page at TPR.ORG.

The day’s events include optional box lunches available for purchase from Mixing Tin, a covered pavilion for escaping the heat when the sun’s (still) shining, and ample time for you to browse the onsite Museum of Western Art before and after the celestial event, scheduled at 1:32 p.m. for 4 minutes and 22 seconds of totality.

Gates open at 9:00, and the event closes at 3:00. Please bring your own snacks and tumblers, and blankets or folding lawn chairs for outdoor seating.

TPR members, you may RSVP for this event by using this special link: https://support.tpr.org/a/tseclipse

Bookmark this page — it will be updated for the day of the event.

