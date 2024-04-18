It’s time to FIESTA! Here’s some events you should absolutely see
Are you ready to show us your shoes? FIESTA 2024 kicks off on Thursday at the Alamodome, pausing all things professional in San Antonio while almost everyone takes a moment — well, actually 15,840 minutes over the next 11 days — to party.
So, if you like to stack your NIOSA cups in one hand with two chicken-on-a-sticks in the other, you’re about to have a really, really good time.
One thing to remember: All official FIESTA events are run by nonprofits, and for many these are the biggest fundraisers of the year. So just about every Fiesta medal and entry ticket you buy goes back into San Antonio’s charitable ecosystem.
Joey’s Fiesta Tips:
- Plan your parking ahead of time and have a backup — or, better yet, take a cab or Uber/Lyft to save yourself some headaches.
- Construction around La Villita and Market Square is atrocious. Be prepared to walk after parking far away or get dropped off a few blocks away.
- Avoid wearing chanclas ... at ... all ... costs. Trust me.
- Bring cash. Some booths take cards or cashapp now, but cash is king.
- Don’t drink and drive.
- Say "VIVA FIESTA" every chance you get.
- Consider chicken-on-a-stick as one of the major food groups.
- Don’t stress. Enjoy yourself.
- If you just want to get out and enjoy FIESTA for a few minutes, Market Square and Main Plaza are fantastic free events to wander around.
Scroll below for a sampling of the more than 100 events taking place, and a look at some TPR staffers' favorite events.
TPR Staff Favorites:
Joey Palacios: Cornyation
Why: Honestly, I love them all. But my favorite is Cornyation. It’s a fool’s fair of pure queerness and a carousel of royal courts taking the most irreverent controversial stories of the year and lampooning them into comedic absurdity.
Whether it’s King Anchovy reigning over this motley crew or the Pointless Sisters lip syncing for their lives, all of the money raised benefits charities like the BEAT AIDs and the San Antonio AIDs Foundation.
Lily Brennan: Fiesta Kings Cup - Polo
Why: It is one of the few sporting events during Fiesta, and it’s so many people’s first match. The hat competition is always really fun, and the auction items are always from local artists. Getting to interact with the players and horses at such a vibrant event is such a memorable experience.
Brian Kirkpatrick: NIOSA (Night in Old San Antonio)
Why: Brian says he believes this is what fiesta was about “back in the day.” It's held in La Villita which was the original footprint of San Antonio.”
Lily Brennan: Fiesta Kings Cup
Why: It is one of the few sporting events during Fiesta, and it’s so many people’s first match. The hat competition is always really fun, and the auction items are always from local artists. Getting to interact with the players and horses at such a vibrant event is such a memorable experience.
Melissa May: King William Parade and Fair.
Why: Ridiculously fun and irreverent parade cruises through the fabulously historic King William district. Then hang out with 35,000 or so hip SATXers eating, drinking, shopping, playing, and jamming to a range of music, including at my favorite, the Jazz stage.
Steve Short: King William Fair
Why: I like the parade because it's funny and nobody takes it seriously. It's also short and doesn't last for hours. I like the fair because there's a lot of room to roam and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere in the neighborhood. It's very chill.
Gaby Alcorta: NIOSA
Why: My first year living in San Antonio (2016), I worked at the Gazebo drink stand with some friends of mine for volunteer hours. It was the most fun I’d had since coming to Texas and I’ve gone every year since. The music was loud and fun, people were singing and dancing everywhere I looked, it was something I had never experienced. NIOSA also is so cool because it's old San Antonio. I think it’s amazing that we appreciate the beauty of SA and its history. It also falls on my birthday every year. It’s a blast and I love it. Of course not to mention the food is bomb.
Dan Katz: King William Fair & Charreada
Why: When Dan first moved to town King William was his first FIESTA event, there’s lots of interesting organizations and booths and there was a lot of stuff that appealed to him, and you can always run into someone you know there. Charreada is his favorite event to report on and write about, The event itself is pretty magical and the photos that come from it are a photojournalists dream.
Recommended Events:
Thursday, April 18
What: Fiesta Fiesta Presented by Toyota
- Where: Alamodome’s HEB Plaza
- Time: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Fiesta Commission/Toyota
- Activities taking place: Pin Pandemonium, People’s Parade, Opening Ceremony
- Cost to get in: Free Admission
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Brighton Center’s Taste of the Northside
- Where: SSFCU Event Center
- Time: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Brighton Center
- Activities taking place: Unlimited tastings from 25+ restaurants of upscale wine, cocktails and beer selections from more than 20 partners
- Cost to get in: $275
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Fiesta Carnival
- Where: Alamodome Parking Lot C
- Time: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Fiesta Commission
- Activities taking place: Carnival rides, games, and food
- Cost to get in: 5 tickets for $7; 30 for $35; 50 for $50; wristband for $30
- More info: Fiesta San Antonio - Wade Shows, Inc. (wadeshowsinc.com)
Friday, April 19
Alamo Heights Night 2024
- Where: University of Incarnate Word
- Time: 5:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Alamo Heights Night LLC
- Activities taking place: 80-100 booths/activities with entertainment, food, drink, games, rides
- Cost to get in: Adults 12-17 $20; students with ID $5; under 12 free admission; VIP $200 (advance sales only)
- More info: Alamo Heights Night® | San Antonio, TX
Fiesta Oyster Bake
- Where: St. Mary's University Campus
- Time: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: St. Mary’s University Alumni Association
- Activities taking place: 40 bands and entertainers, 100,000 oysters
- Cost to get in: Pre-sale $20; gate $25
- More info: https://oysterbake.com/
WEBB Party
- Where: Witte Museum
- Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio AIDS Foundation
- Activities taking place: Biggest LGBTQ+ event of the year, drinks, food, and artist performances
- Cost to get in: $250
- More info: http://www.sanantonioaids.org/
Saturday, April 20
Fiesta Kings Cup
- Where: San Antonio Polo Club
- Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio Polo Club
- Activities taking place: Polo match, live music, silent auction
- Cost to get in: General admission $20; under 18 $10; $200 individual; VIP tickets, $1600 VIP table for 8 guests
- More info: San Antonio Polo Club
Battle of Flowers Traveling Float
- Where: 3331 General Hudnell Drive
- Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Battle of the Flowers Association
- Activities taking place: The Battle of Flowers Traveling Float will be available for a photo op
- Cost to get in: Free
- More info: http://www.battleofflowers.org/
A Taste of New Orleans
- Where: Sunken Garden Theatre
- Time: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio Zulu Association
- Activities taking place: New Orleans-style food, live music, and carnival rides
- Cost to get in: Presale $17; event weekend $20
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Sunday, April 21
The Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off
- Where: Bonham Exchange
- Time: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: The Happy Foundation
- Activities taking place: Chili cook-off and Tacky Queen competition
- Cost to get in: Free admission
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Day in Old Mexico
- Where: Rancho del Charro
- Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio Charro Association
- Activities taking place: Vendors, Mariachis, food booths, the Charreada
- Cost to get in: $20 at gate
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta
- Where: Acequia Park
- Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio River Foundation
- Activities taking place: Kayaking, fishing, biking, and other outdoor activities
- Cost to get in: Free admission
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Monday, April 22
The Pilgrimage to the Alamo
- Where: The Alamo
- Time: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Alamo Mission Chapter of the Daughters for the Republic of Texas
- Activities taking place: A silent procession from the Vietnam Memorial to the Alamo, floral tributes placed on the Alamo green, keynote speaker
- Cost to get in: Free admission
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
The Texas Cavaliers River Parade
- Where: San Antonio Riverwalk
- Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: The Texas Cavaliers
- Activities taking place: River parade with decorated floats
- Cost to get in: Free admission
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Fiesta De Los Reyes
- Where: Historic Market Square
- Time: 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation
- Activities taking place: Performances by local musicians, food vendors
- Cost to get in: Free admission
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Tuesday, April 23
Fiesta Cornyation 2024 (it continues into Wedneday and Thursday)
- Where: Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
- Time: 10 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Fiesta Cornyation
- Activities taking place: Adult oriented satire performance
- Cost to get in: $25
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA)
- Where: La Villita
- Time: 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: The Conservation Society of San Antonio
- Activities taking place: La Villita will be divided into multiple sections, each with their own food, drinks, and entertainment events
- Cost to get in: $20
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Ford Mariachi Festival
- Where: The San Antonio Riverwalk
- Time: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Visit San Antonio
- Activities taking place: Six parade boats, Mariachi performances, and Folklorico dances
- Cost to get in: Free admission
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Wednesday, April 24
Fiesta Gartenfest
- Where: Beethoven Halle and Garten
- Time: 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Beethoven Mannerchor Inc.
- Activities taking place: Performance from the Beethoven Concert Band, Dance Band, and the Big Band, with beer, food, and wine available
- Cost to get in: $8 in advance and $10 at the gate; free admission for children under 12, active duty military, first responders, members of the German-American organizations and Fiesta San Antonio Commission members
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
The Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo
- Where: Majestic Theatre
- Time: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: The Order of the Alamo
- Activities taking place: A Queen from The Order will be elected and coronated
- Cost to get in: $25
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Thursday, April 25
10th Street River Festival
- Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars
- Time: 3 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: VFW Post 76
- Activities taking place: Live entertainment, dancing, and food
- Cost to get in: Free admission
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Battle of Flowers Band Festival
- Where: Alamo Stadium
- Time: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Battle of Flowers Association
- Activities taking place: More than 30 local high school bands will perform
- Cost to get in: General admission $8; reserved seats $12.25; premium seats $21.25
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Friday, April 26
Battle of Flowers Parade
- Where: Parade Route through downtown San Antonio
- Time: 9:55 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Battle of Flowers Association
- Activities taking place: Massive parade of floats, bands, and other performers
- Cost to get in: Free general admission; reserved seats will range in price
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Fredstock
- Where: San Antonio College - Jean Longwith Radio, Television, and Film Building
- Time: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: The Music Business Program at San Antonio College
- Activities taking place: Live music performances, food vendors, shopping
- Cost to get in: Free Admission
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Fiesta Jazz Band Festival
- Where: St. Mary’s University Campus
- Time: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: St. Mary’s University Department of Music
- Activities taking place: Live performances from over 500 student performers from across the state
- Cost to get in: Free admission
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Saturday, April 27
Fiesta Pooch Parade
- Where: Alamo Heights Swimming Pool
- Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Therapy Animals of San Antonio
- Activities taking place: Pet costume contest, dog item vendors, dog related demonstrations
- Cost to get in: Individual pre-registration $30, $35 day of the parade, family tickets $35, $40 day of the parade
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
King William Fair
- Where: King William Historic District
- Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: King William Association
- Activities taking place: Themed parade, food vendor, and other performances
- Cost to get in: $15 for 12 and older, Fair Day $20 for 12 and older
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Fiesta Flambeau Parade
- Where: Parade Route through Downtown San Antonio
- Time: 7:45 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association
- Activities taking place: Largest illuminated night parade.
- Cost to get in: Free admission and bleacher seat tickets are sold online
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Sunday, April 28
Festival De Cascarones
- Where: Texas A&M University San Antonio
- Time: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: Texas A&M University San Antonio
- Activities taking place: 6,000 cascarones are passed out, live entertainment, and kid zones
- Cost to get in: Free admission
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio
Festival De Animales
- Where: San Antonio Zoo
- Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio Zoo
- Activities taking place: Enjoy specialty cocktails and live music performances
- Cost to get in: Adult ticket $31.99; child ticket $27.99
- More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio