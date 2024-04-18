It’s time to FIESTA! Here’s some events you should absolutely see

Are you ready to show us your shoes? FIESTA 2024 kicks off on Thursday at the Alamodome, pausing all things professional in San Antonio while almost everyone takes a moment — well, actually 15,840 minutes over the next 11 days — to party.

So, if you like to stack your NIOSA cups in one hand with two chicken-on-a-sticks in the other, you’re about to have a really, really good time.

One thing to remember: All official FIESTA events are run by nonprofits, and for many these are the biggest fundraisers of the year. So just about every Fiesta medal and entry ticket you buy goes back into San Antonio’s charitable ecosystem.

Joey’s Fiesta Tips:

Plan your parking ahead of time and have a backup — or, better yet, take a cab or Uber/Lyft to save yourself some headaches.

Construction around La Villita and Market Square is atrocious. Be prepared to walk after parking far away or get dropped off a few blocks away.

Avoid wearing chanclas ... at ... all ... costs. Trust me.

Bring cash. Some booths take cards or cashapp now, but cash is king.

Don’t drink and drive.

Say "VIVA FIESTA" every chance you get.

Consider chicken-on-a-stick as one of the major food groups.

Don’t stress. Enjoy yourself.



If you just want to get out and enjoy FIESTA for a few minutes, Market Square and Main Plaza are fantastic free events to wander around.

Scroll below for a sampling of the more than 100 events taking place, and a look at some TPR staffers' favorite events.

TPR Staff Favorites:

Joey Palacios: Cornyation

Why: Honestly, I love them all. But my favorite is Cornyation. It’s a fool’s fair of pure queerness and a carousel of royal courts taking the most irreverent controversial stories of the year and lampooning them into comedic absurdity.

Whether it’s King Anchovy reigning over this motley crew or the Pointless Sisters lip syncing for their lives, all of the money raised benefits charities like the BEAT AIDs and the San Antonio AIDs Foundation.

Lily Brennan: Fiesta Kings Cup - Polo

Why: It is one of the few sporting events during Fiesta, and it’s so many people’s first match. The hat competition is always really fun, and the auction items are always from local artists. Getting to interact with the players and horses at such a vibrant event is such a memorable experience.

Brian Kirkpatrick: NIOSA (Night in Old San Antonio)

Why: Brian says he believes this is what fiesta was about “back in the day.” It's held in La Villita which was the original footprint of San Antonio.”

Melissa May: King William Parade and Fair.

Why: Ridiculously fun and irreverent parade cruises through the fabulously historic King William district. Then hang out with 35,000 or so hip SATXers eating, drinking, shopping, playing, and jamming to a range of music, including at my favorite, the Jazz stage.

Steve Short: King William Fair

Why: I like the parade because it's funny and nobody takes it seriously. It's also short and doesn't last for hours. I like the fair because there's a lot of room to roam and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere in the neighborhood. It's very chill.

Gaby Alcorta: NIOSA

Why: My first year living in San Antonio (2016), I worked at the Gazebo drink stand with some friends of mine for volunteer hours. It was the most fun I’d had since coming to Texas and I’ve gone every year since. The music was loud and fun, people were singing and dancing everywhere I looked, it was something I had never experienced. NIOSA also is so cool because it's old San Antonio. I think it’s amazing that we appreciate the beauty of SA and its history. It also falls on my birthday every year. It’s a blast and I love it. Of course not to mention the food is bomb.

Dan Katz: King William Fair & Charreada

Why: When Dan first moved to town King William was his first FIESTA event, there’s lots of interesting organizations and booths and there was a lot of stuff that appealed to him, and you can always run into someone you know there. Charreada is his favorite event to report on and write about, The event itself is pretty magical and the photos that come from it are a photojournalists dream.

Recommended Events:

Thursday, April 18

What: Fiesta Fiesta Presented by Toyota

Where: Alamodome’s HEB Plaza

Time: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Fiesta Commission/Toyota

Activities taking place: Pin Pandemonium, People’s Parade, Opening Ceremony

Cost to get in: Free Admission

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Brighton Center’s Taste of the Northside

Where: SSFCU Event Center

Time: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Brighton Center

Activities taking place: Unlimited tastings from 25+ restaurants of upscale wine, cocktails and beer selections from more than 20 partners

Cost to get in: $275

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Fiesta Carnival

Where: Alamodome Parking Lot C

Time: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Fiesta Commission

Activities taking place: Carnival rides, games, and food

Cost to get in: 5 tickets for $7; 30 for $35; 50 for $50; wristband for $30

More info: Fiesta San Antonio - Wade Shows, Inc. (wadeshowsinc.com)

Friday, April 19

Alamo Heights Night 2024

Where: University of Incarnate Word

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Alamo Heights Night LLC

Activities taking place: 80-100 booths/activities with entertainment, food, drink, games, rides

Cost to get in: Adults 12-17 $20; students with ID $5; under 12 free admission; VIP $200 (advance sales only)

More info: Alamo Heights Night® | San Antonio, TX

Fiesta Oyster Bake

Where: St. Mary's University Campus

Time: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: St. Mary’s University Alumni Association

Activities taking place: 40 bands and entertainers, 100,000 oysters

Cost to get in: Pre-sale $20; gate $25

More info: https://oysterbake.com/

WEBB Party

Where: Witte Museum

Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio AIDS Foundation

Activities taking place: Biggest LGBTQ+ event of the year, drinks, food, and artist performances

Cost to get in: $250

More info: http://www.sanantonioaids.org/

Saturday, April 20

Fiesta Kings Cup

Where: San Antonio Polo Club

Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio Polo Club

Activities taking place: Polo match, live music, silent auction

Cost to get in: General admission $20; under 18 $10; $200 individual; VIP tickets, $1600 VIP table for 8 guests

More info: San Antonio Polo Club



Battle of Flowers Traveling Float

Where: 3331 General Hudnell Drive

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Battle of the Flowers Association

Activities taking place: The Battle of Flowers Traveling Float will be available for a photo op

Cost to get in: Free

More info: http://www.battleofflowers.org/

A Taste of New Orleans

Where: Sunken Garden Theatre

Time: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio Zulu Association

Activities taking place: New Orleans-style food, live music, and carnival rides

Cost to get in: Presale $17; event weekend $20

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Sunday, April 21

The Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off

Where: Bonham Exchange

Time: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: The Happy Foundation

Activities taking place: Chili cook-off and Tacky Queen competition

Cost to get in: Free admission

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Day in Old Mexico

Where: Rancho del Charro

Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio Charro Association

Activities taking place: Vendors, Mariachis, food booths, the Charreada

Cost to get in: $20 at gate

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta

Where: Acequia Park

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio River Foundation

Activities taking place: Kayaking, fishing, biking, and other outdoor activities

Cost to get in: Free admission

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Monday, April 22

The Pilgrimage to the Alamo

Where: The Alamo

Time: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Alamo Mission Chapter of the Daughters for the Republic of Texas

Activities taking place: A silent procession from the Vietnam Memorial to the Alamo, floral tributes placed on the Alamo green, keynote speaker

Cost to get in: Free admission

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade

Where: San Antonio Riverwalk

Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: The Texas Cavaliers

Activities taking place: River parade with decorated floats

Cost to get in: Free admission

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Fiesta De Los Reyes

Where: Historic Market Square

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation

Activities taking place: Performances by local musicians, food vendors

Cost to get in: Free admission

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Tuesday, April 23

Fiesta Cornyation 2024 (it continues into Wedneday and Thursday)

Where: Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Time: 10 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Fiesta Cornyation

Activities taking place: Adult oriented satire performance

Cost to get in: $25

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA)

Where: La Villita

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: The Conservation Society of San Antonio

Activities taking place: La Villita will be divided into multiple sections, each with their own food, drinks, and entertainment events

Cost to get in: $20

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Ford Mariachi Festival

Where: The San Antonio Riverwalk

Time: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Visit San Antonio

Activities taking place: Six parade boats, Mariachi performances, and Folklorico dances

Cost to get in: Free admission

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Wednesday, April 24

Fiesta Gartenfest

Where: Beethoven Halle and Garten

Time: 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Beethoven Mannerchor Inc.

Activities taking place: Performance from the Beethoven Concert Band, Dance Band, and the Big Band, with beer, food, and wine available

Cost to get in: $8 in advance and $10 at the gate; free admission for children under 12, active duty military, first responders, members of the German-American organizations and Fiesta San Antonio Commission members

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

The Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo

Where: Majestic Theatre

Time: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: The Order of the Alamo

Activities taking place: A Queen from The Order will be elected and coronated

Cost to get in: $25

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Thursday, April 25

10th Street River Festival

Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars

Time: 3 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: VFW Post 76

Activities taking place: Live entertainment, dancing, and food

Cost to get in: Free admission

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Battle of Flowers Band Festival

Where: Alamo Stadium

Time: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Battle of Flowers Association

Activities taking place: More than 30 local high school bands will perform

Cost to get in: General admission $8; reserved seats $12.25; premium seats $21.25

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Friday, April 26

Battle of Flowers Parade

Where: Parade Route through downtown San Antonio

Time: 9:55 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Battle of Flowers Association

Activities taking place: Massive parade of floats, bands, and other performers

Cost to get in: Free general admission; reserved seats will range in price

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Fredstock

Where: San Antonio College - Jean Longwith Radio, Television, and Film Building

Time: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: The Music Business Program at San Antonio College

Activities taking place: Live music performances, food vendors, shopping

Cost to get in: Free Admission

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Fiesta Jazz Band Festival

Where: St. Mary’s University Campus

Time: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: St. Mary’s University Department of Music

Activities taking place: Live performances from over 500 student performers from across the state

Cost to get in: Free admission

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Saturday, April 27

Fiesta Pooch Parade

Where: Alamo Heights Swimming Pool

Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Therapy Animals of San Antonio

Activities taking place: Pet costume contest, dog item vendors, dog related demonstrations

Cost to get in: Individual pre-registration $30, $35 day of the parade, family tickets $35, $40 day of the parade

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

King William Fair

Where: King William Historic District

Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: King William Association

Activities taking place: Themed parade, food vendor, and other performances

Cost to get in: $15 for 12 and older, Fair Day $20 for 12 and older

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

Where: Parade Route through Downtown San Antonio

Time: 7:45 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association

Activities taking place: Largest illuminated night parade.

Cost to get in: Free admission and bleacher seat tickets are sold online

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Sunday, April 28

Festival De Cascarones

Where: Texas A&M University San Antonio

Time: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: Texas A&M University San Antonio

Activities taking place: 6,000 cascarones are passed out, live entertainment, and kid zones

Cost to get in: Free admission

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Festival De Animales

Where: San Antonio Zoo

Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio Zoo

Activities taking place: Enjoy specialty cocktails and live music performances

Cost to get in: Adult ticket $31.99; child ticket $27.99

More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio