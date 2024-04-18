© 2024 Texas Public Radio
It’s time to FIESTA! Here’s some events you should absolutely see

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios,
Lily Brennan
Published April 18, 2024 at 2:12 PM CDT
Fiesta Flambeau Parade
Courtesy photo
/
Fiesta Flambeau Parade
Fiesta Flambeau Parade

Are you ready to show us your shoes? FIESTA 2024 kicks off on Thursday at the Alamodome, pausing all things professional in San Antonio while almost everyone takes a moment — well, actually 15,840 minutes over the next 11 days — to party.

So, if you like to stack your NIOSA cups in one hand with two chicken-on-a-sticks in the other, you’re about to have a really, really good time.

One thing to remember: All official FIESTA events are run by nonprofits, and for many these are the biggest fundraisers of the year. So just about every Fiesta medal and entry ticket you buy goes back into San Antonio’s charitable ecosystem.

Joey’s Fiesta Tips:

  • Plan your parking ahead of time and have a backup — or, better yet, take a cab or Uber/Lyft to save yourself some headaches.
  • Construction around La Villita and Market Square is atrocious. Be prepared to walk after parking far away or get dropped off a few blocks away. 
  • Avoid wearing chanclas ... at ... all ... costs. Trust me.
  • Bring cash. Some booths take cards or cashapp now, but cash is king.
  • Don’t drink and drive.
  • Say "VIVA FIESTA" every chance you get.
  • Consider chicken-on-a-stick as one of the major food groups.
  • Don’t stress. Enjoy yourself. 
  • If you just want to get out and enjoy FIESTA for a few minutes, Market Square and Main Plaza are fantastic free events to wander around.

Scroll below for a sampling of the more than 100 events taking place, and a look at some TPR staffers' favorite events.

TPR Staff Favorites:

Joey Palacios: Cornyation

Why: Honestly, I love them all. But my favorite is Cornyation. It’s a fool’s fair of pure queerness and a carousel of royal courts taking the most irreverent controversial stories of the year and lampooning them into comedic absurdity.

Whether it’s King Anchovy reigning over this motley crew or the Pointless Sisters lip syncing for their lives, all of the money raised benefits charities like the BEAT AIDs and the San Antonio AIDs Foundation.

Lily Brennan: Fiesta Kings Cup - Polo

Why: It is one of the few sporting events during Fiesta, and it’s so many people’s first match. The hat competition is always really fun, and the auction items are always from local artists. Getting to interact with the players and horses at such a vibrant event is such a memorable experience.

Brian Kirkpatrick: NIOSA (Night in Old San Antonio)

Why: Brian says he believes this is what fiesta was about “back in the day.” It's held in La Villita which was the original footprint of San Antonio.”

Melissa May: King William Parade and Fair.

Why: Ridiculously fun and irreverent parade cruises through the fabulously historic King William district. Then hang out with 35,000 or so hip SATXers eating, drinking, shopping, playing, and jamming to a range of music, including at my favorite, the Jazz stage.

Steve Short: King William Fair

Why: I like the parade because it's funny and nobody takes it seriously. It's also short and doesn't last for hours. I like the fair because there's a lot of room to roam and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere in the neighborhood. It's very chill.

Gaby Alcorta: NIOSA

Why: My first year living in San Antonio (2016), I worked at the Gazebo drink stand with some friends of mine for volunteer hours. It was the most fun I’d had since coming to Texas and I’ve gone every year since. The music was loud and fun, people were singing and dancing everywhere I looked, it was something I had never experienced. NIOSA also is so cool because it's old San Antonio. I think it’s amazing that we appreciate the beauty of SA and its history. It also falls on my birthday every year. It’s a blast and I love it. Of course not to mention the food is bomb.

Dan Katz: King William Fair & Charreada

Why: When Dan first moved to town King William was his first FIESTA event, there’s lots of interesting organizations and booths and there was a lot of stuff that appealed to him, and you can always run into someone you know there. Charreada is his favorite event to report on and write about, The event itself is pretty magical and the photos that come from it are a photojournalists dream.

Recommended Events:

Thursday, April 18

What: Fiesta Fiesta Presented by Toyota 

  • Where: Alamodome’s HEB Plaza 
  • Time: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. 
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: Fiesta Commission/Toyota
  • Activities taking place: Pin Pandemonium, People’s Parade, Opening Ceremony 
  • Cost to get in: Free Admission 
  • More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio 

Brighton Center’s Taste of the Northside 

  • Where: SSFCU Event Center
  • Time: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: Brighton Center
  • Activities taking place: Unlimited tastings from 25+ restaurants of upscale wine, cocktails and beer selections from more than 20 partners
  • Cost to get in: $275
  • More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Fiesta Carnival

  • Where: Alamodome Parking Lot C
  • Time: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: Fiesta Commission
  • Activities taking place: Carnival rides, games, and food
  • Cost to get in: 5 tickets for $7; 30 for $35; 50 for $50; wristband for $30
  • More info: Fiesta San Antonio - Wade Shows, Inc. (wadeshowsinc.com)

Friday, April 19

Alamo Heights Night 2024

  • Where: University of Incarnate Word
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: Alamo Heights Night LLC
  • Activities taking place: 80-100 booths/activities with entertainment, food, drink, games, rides
  • Cost to get in: Adults 12-17 $20; students with ID $5; under 12 free admission; VIP $200 (advance sales only)
  • More info: Alamo Heights Night® | San Antonio, TX 

Fiesta Oyster Bake

  • Where: St. Mary's University Campus
  • Time: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: St. Mary’s University Alumni Association 
  • Activities taking place: 40 bands and entertainers, 100,000 oysters
  • Cost to get in: Pre-sale $20; gate $25
  • More info: https://oysterbake.com/ 

WEBB Party 

  • Where: Witte Museum
  • Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio AIDS Foundation 
  • Activities taking place: Biggest LGBTQ+ event of the year, drinks, food, and artist performances
  • Cost to get in: $250 
  • More info: http://www.sanantonioaids.org/ 

Saturday, April 20

Fiesta Kings Cup

  • Where: San Antonio Polo Club 
  • Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio Polo Club 
  • Activities taking place: Polo match, live music, silent auction 
  • Cost to get in: General admission $20; under 18 $10; $200 individual; VIP tickets, $1600 VIP table for 8 guests 
  • More info: San Antonio Polo Club 

Battle of Flowers Traveling Float

  • Where: 3331 General Hudnell Drive
  • Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: Battle of the Flowers Association 
  • Activities taking place: The Battle of Flowers Traveling Float will be available for a photo op 
  • Cost to get in: Free
  • More info: http://www.battleofflowers.org/ 

A Taste of New Orleans

Sunday, April 21

The Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off

Day in Old Mexico 

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta

Monday, April 22

The Pilgrimage to the Alamo

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade 

Fiesta De Los Reyes 

  • Where: Historic Market Square
  • Time: 10 a.m. - 12 a.m. 
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation
  • Activities taking place: Performances by local musicians, food vendors 
  • Cost to get in: Free admission 
  • More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio 

Tuesday, April 23

Fiesta Cornyation 2024 (it continues into Wedneday and Thursday)

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA)

Ford Mariachi Festival

Wednesday, April 24

Fiesta Gartenfest

  • Where: Beethoven Halle and Garten 
  • Time: 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: Beethoven Mannerchor Inc. 
  • Activities taking place: Performance from the Beethoven Concert Band, Dance Band, and the Big Band, with beer, food, and wine available
  • Cost to get in: $8 in advance and $10 at the gate; free admission for children under 12, active duty military, first responders, members of the German-American organizations and Fiesta San Antonio Commission members
  • More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

The Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo 

Thursday, April 25

10th Street River Festival 

Battle of Flowers Band Festival 

Friday, April 26

Battle of Flowers Parade

  • Where: Parade Route through downtown San Antonio 
  • Time: 9:55 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: Battle of Flowers Association 
  • Activities taking place: Massive parade of floats, bands, and other performers 
  • Cost to get in: Free general admission; reserved seats will range in price  
  • More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio

Fredstock

  • Where: San Antonio College - Jean Longwith Radio, Television, and Film Building
  • Time: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: The Music Business Program at San Antonio College 
  • Activities taking place: Live music performances, food vendors, shopping
  • Cost to get in: Free Admission 
  • More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio 

      

Fiesta Jazz Band Festival 

Saturday, April 27

Fiesta Pooch Parade

King William Fair 

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

Sunday, April 28

Festival De Cascarones 

Festival De Animales 

  • Where: San Antonio Zoo
  • Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Organizer/Beneficiary: San Antonio Zoo
  • Activities taking place: Enjoy specialty cocktails and live music performances
  • Cost to get in: Adult ticket $31.99; child ticket $27.99
  • More info: Official Fiesta® Event Calendar - Fiesta San Antonio 
Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Arts & Culture News Desk including The Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Patricia Pratchett, and the V.H. McNutt Memorial Foundation.
Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
Lily Brennan
Lily Brennan is a junior Communications major and Creative Writing minor at Trinity University.
