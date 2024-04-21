Photos: San Antonio's 2024 Fiesta for All

The first weekend of San Antonio's annual Fiesta celebration is in the books.

Attendees braved construction, heavy traffic, and some higher than usual drink prices to take part in events all over the city.

Dan Katz / TPR Construction on S. Santa Rosa Ave in front of Market Square on Sunday April 21, 2024.

For David Carillo, it was important to make a plan.

"Schedule your days off, and plan your whole two weeks for Fiesta, and you'll be OK!" he said.

Vivian Zuniga / TPR David Carillo at the Fiesta Oyster Bake event at St. Mary's University on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

This was his first Fiesta. He took part in the Oyster Bake event at St. Mary's University.

Carillo planned to attend a number of events, culminating with Friday's Battle of Flowers parade.

Dan Katz / TPR Market Square on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Fiesta is all about fun and togetherness, Mary Falcon said.

"Fun, fun, fun, free stuff, medals, meet new friends," she added.

Vivian Zuniga / TPR Fiesta Fiesta kicked off San Antonio's party with a purpose on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

She could barely contain her excitement as she watched Fiesta's opening ceremony at the Alamodome and the People's Parade pass by.

Vivian Zuniga / TPR The People's Parade outside the Alamodome on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

"Every time it gets close to the Fiesta time, we just start getting involved. People, start saying, 'Hey, what are you going to do today?' " she said. "It seems like you make time during Fiesta. You make time to get together."

Vivian Zuniga / TPR 2024 Miss Fiesta Ciarra Davila of UTSA with finalist Victoria De Leon of Palo Alto College.

Ciara Davila is 2024's Miss Fiesta. She told TPR that her role is to be an ambassador for all of the San Antonio nonprofit organizations that Fiesta supports.

"I'm here to tell everybody that Fiesta is a party with a purpose. It's more than just a celebration. There's a true meaning behind it. And this year our theme is Fiesta for All," Davila said. "So here at Fiesta, there is something for everybody. All 10 days, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are local, from out of state, or even from another country, there's something for everybody to enjoy."

Vivian Zuniga / TPR Pets are often the most popular Fiesta attendees.

Davila said that to her, Fiesta means family.

"Everybody in the city comes together and supports one another," she said. "It's just a wonderful time for everybody to get together and be one big family."

Fiesta’s first full weekend saw a spring thunderstorm on Saturday night that dumped a sizeable amount at the South Side arena of the San Antonio Charro Association, where Charreada, the Mexican style rodeo, was held.

Jack Morgan / TPR The Charreada was held on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

"We got a lot of rain. You know, hour and a half. I figure like two inches," said Edmundo Rios II, who runs the Association.

There was standing water in the sandy arena in the morning but crews pushed it off with tractors. They also used one unusual tactic to get rid of the water: They burned a lot of it up.

“We're using diesel," Rios explained. "It burns up the water. It dries it up.”

Conditions in the arena improved, especially late morning when the clouds burned off and the sun came out. Thousands of people were entertained by the skilled performers.

Jack Morgan / TPR

Charreada predates and inspired the U.S. rodeo. It's a tradition that is passed on from one generation to the next in San Antonio.

The Charro Association that puts this event on is the largest and oldest on this side of the Rio Grande.

The first weekend concluded with the Chili Queens Chili Cook-off, described as a modern take on a historic event.

The 16th annual competition held at the Bonham Exchange dance club combines a traditional chili cook-off with a "tacky queen" competition.

The cook-off winners were Alicia and Paul Rodriguez, represented by Antonio Hall.

Vivian Zuniga / TPR Alicia and Paul Rodriguez won the Chili Queens Chili Cook-off along with their queen, Antonio Hall.

"Tough competition there's people out here who own restaurants and we're just a couple — two average joes — who love to cook," Alicia Rodriguez said, adding that she and her husband were proud to participate even as drag shows are under attack by state leaders.

"We have learned over a lot of year spent celebrating many milestones at The Bonham — the effort that's put by the staff and the ownership of the club to welcome anybody who is willing to come," she said. "We love that the event supports the San Antonio AIDS Foundation. So it just really feels like home, and we want to support our home."

The couple will serve as judges for next year's competition.

Fiesta continues all week. Learn more at TPR's Fiesta guide here.