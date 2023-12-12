Worth Repeating: Taught Texas Public Radio Published December 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for the live event held on 12.12.23 at the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center. Don shares a story about a teacher’s lesson that didn’t age well. Our next storyteller is Nasreen 'Nikki' Allen. Nikki shares a story about the peace she found in breath. Our next storyteller is Tracie Shelton. Tracie shares a story about finding the good in food. Our next storyteller is Kevin White. Kevin shares a story about how it takes a strong stomach to pass Spanish class. Our next storyteller is Tally Jorn. Tally shares a story about a long walk with her mom she’ll never forget. Our next storyteller is Ayah Hamza. Ayah shares a story about a night she considered becoming an artist. Our next storyteller is Ayah Hamza. Ayah shares a story about a night she considered becoming an artist.