Worth Repeating: Taught

Texas Public Radio
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST

A digital program for the live event held on 12.12.23 at the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center.

The first storyteller is Don Mathis. Don shares a story about a teacher’s lesson that didn’t age well.
Our next storyteller is Nasreen 'Nikki' Allen. Nikki shares a story about the peace she found in breath.
Our next storyteller is Tracie Shelton. Tracie shares a story about finding the good in food.
Our next storyteller is Kevin White. Kevin shares a story about how it takes a strong stomach to pass Spanish class.
Our next storyteller is Tally Jorn. Tally shares a story about a long walk with her mom she’ll never forget.
Our next storyteller is Ayah Hamza. Ayah shares a story about a night she considered becoming an artist.
