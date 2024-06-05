TPR to host Great SA: Cornyation on June 15th

Texas Public Radio is hosting Great SA: Cornyation at TPR’s Irma & Emilio Nicolas Center on Saturday, June 15th. This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and RSVPs can be made here.

The event will feature four panelists in a discussion that begins at 7:00 p.m. including, Jesse Mata (Writer, King Anchovy LV, Board Member), Mindy Miller Hill (King Anchovy LIV, 10 Year Queen and Board Member), Cruz Ortiz (King Anchovy LVII) and Ray Chavez (Show Coordinator and Board Member, Mero Chingon). The discussion will be moderated by TPR producer and reporter Kayla Padilla.

Cornyation was created by San Antonio’s theater community in 1951 as a satire that mocked the exclusivity of Fiesta Coronations. The event is characterized by its flamboyantly dressed royals and stage shows. Though Cornyation has humorous roots, it’s become one of the Southwest’s first large-scale fundraisers for HIV and AIDS research. We’ll explore the past — and future — of this historical Fiesta event.

After the panel, there will be an afterglow at the Cornyation exhibit in La Zona. Great SA is presented in partnership with the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office and supported by Shag the Salon.

Parking validations available at check in when you park at the City Tower Parking Garage, with entrances located at 60 North Flores and 111 North Main Avenue.