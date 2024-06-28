Think Science: Let's Talk About Addiction

In 2022, Bexar County was in the top three counties in the state for drug-poisoning related deaths. Two years later, San Antonio-based UT Health has a new system for treating substance use disorder, and it’s a novel approach that doesn’t rely on 30-day treatment centers or extensive inpatient care. Be Well, Texas provides comprehensive care for substance use and mental health, in-person and virtually, anywhere in the state, regardless of ability to pay. Dr. Jennifer Potter is the founding director of the new initiative, and she’ll be at the center of Texas Public Radio’s next Think Science event, focusing on ways to treat and combat substance use disorder.

Join us for this in-person event where TPR’s Nathan Cone will moderate a conversation with Dr. Potter and guests from UT Health, where you’ll have an opportunity to learn more and ask questions of your own.

The program will be held on Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Pestana Lecture Hall on the campus of UT Health San Antonio, located at 7703 Floyd Curl Drive.

Make your reservation for this free event here: https://support.tpr.org/a/be-well