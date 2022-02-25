Think Science: Astronaut Eileen Collins shares her story

TPR’s Think Science program returns to in-person events with a special talk, Q&A and book signing by Eileen Collins on Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Scobee Education Center on the San Antonio College campus.

Eileen Collins was an aviation pioneer her entire career, from her crowning achievements as the first woman to command an American space mission as well as the first to pilot the space shuttle to her early years as one of the Air Force’s first female pilots. She was in the first class of women to earn pilot’s wings at Vance Air Force Base and was their first female instructor pilot. She was only the second woman pilot admitted to the Air Force’s elite Test Pilot Program at Edwards Air Force Base. NASA had such confidence in her skills as a leader and pilot that she was entrusted to command the first shuttle mission after the Columbia disaster, returning the United States to spaceflight after a two-year hiatus.

“Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars” is the first time Eileen Collins has told her story in a book. It is a story not only of achievement and overcoming obstacles but of profound personal transformation. Join us for this special event as she shares a small part of her story, including leadership and life lessons, with the aim of inspiring and passing on her legacy to a new generation.

Guest: Eileen Collins



Moderator: Nathan Cone, TPR

Date: Friday, March 11, 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30)

Location: Scobee Education Center, San Antonio College

Parking: Available in the adjacent garage. Turn off San Pedro to Myrtle. Garage will then be on your right. (Plug 1300 San Pedro into your phone navigation)

This is a free event and is open to the public. Seating is limited, so please reserve your space in advance through this Eventbrite link.

To order a book in advance, use this Alamo Colleges marketplace link.

All guests entering the Scobee Education Center will be screened for COVID-19 by affirming standard screening questions and having a temperature scan. Masks are encouraged, yet not required.

Think Science is made possible by San Antonio Kidney, San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic, LearningRX, and the Edwards Aquifer Authority.