Think Earth: A Litter-Free River

Trash knows no boundaries, and the San Antonio River Authority staff are encouraging everyone to do their part to keep the San Antonio River Basin clean and litter free. To aid in the effort, on Friday October 8 TPR continues its Think Earth series focused on environmental issues with a virtual event on Facebook Live featuring practical tips for citizens on how to keep our waterways clean and healthy.

Representatives from the San Antonio River Authority will present an interesting and informative demonstration using a watershed model and you'll learn about the "Don’t Let Litter Trash Your River" initiative. Discover how to be a pick-up artist and take a pledge to help the River Authority realize the audacious goal to achieve trash-free waters in the San Antonio River Basin. Our personal actions regarding trash, both positive and negative, create an impact that lasts generations. To learn more on how to preserve and protect the precious natural freshwater resources of your San Antonio River, visit sariverauthority.org, attend this panel, and ask your questions.

Panelists:



Minna Paul , Education and Volunteer Engagement Coordinator, San Antonio River Authority

Katye Brought, Brand & Public Communications Manager, San Antonio River Authority

Moderator:

Nathan Cone

This event will be presented live on Texas Public Radio's Facebook page on Friday, October 8 at noon.

This "Think Earth" event is made possible by Culligan Water of San Antonio, San Antonio Water System, Big Sun Solar, the Edwards Aquifer Authority, and Headwaters at the Comal.