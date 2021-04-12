Think Earth: San Antonio River Health

On Earth Day 2021, TPR begins a new series of "Think" events focused on environmental issues. At this virtual event, we'll look at the latest findings from the San Antonio River Authority on the health of the San Antonio River through their inaugural River Basin Report Card, and learn more about how clean waterways contribute to the overall health of our environment.

This will be a virtual live event on Thursday, April 22 at noon via GoToWebinar. Sign up to participate at this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/156002422554732560

Panelists:

Moderator:

Nathan Cone, TPR

This Think Earth event is made possible by SAWS, Culligan Water of San Antonio, the San Antonio River Authority, and Mission Kayak.