Think Science | Spirit & Opportunity: New Frontiers In Space Exploration

With the advent of new technologies, along with advancements in space exploration, the sky’s the limit for all things space related. On August 20, returns to an on-location, live event, and will explore scientific findings gathered by geoscientists and astrobiologists on the moon, Mars, and beyond and also look at the possibilities of “space architecture” and why San Antonio could be the next hub for the space economy. If you're interested in learning more about space exploration in the 21st Century and how that will impact and influence the future of discovery within our solar system and beyond, make plans to attend.

This event will take place at the Barshop Jewish Community Center on Friday, August 20 from noon-1pm. Physical distancing and COVID safety protocols will be employed.

Address: Barshop JCC, 12500 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78231

Registration is required to attend this free event: https://support.tpr.org/a/think-science-spirit-opportunity-mars-exploration

Panelists:

Dr. Charity Lander , Southwest Research Institute

, Southwest Research Institute Dr. Danielle Wyrick , Southwest Research Institute

, Southwest Research Institute Sam Ximenes, XArc Exploration Architecture Corporation

Moderator: Nathan Cone, TPR

This Think Science event is made possible by UTSA Knowledge Enterprise and Port San Antonio.