On March 2, 2020 We held our last in-person Lonesome Lounge Session before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down stages across the world. Luckily for us, we had a camera crew to document that evening. The stage at the Lonesome Rose was graced with local San Antonio legend Augie Meyers, Garrett. T. Capps and Charley Crockett. Please enjoy this beautiful live music memory with the one and only, Charley Crockett.