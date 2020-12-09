Bill Callahan live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions

In December of 2019 Bill Callahan stepped out on the Lonesome Rose stage in a tan country nudie suit with pearl snap buttons and psychedelic flowers. He was there to perform for us. His band was tight with all the old Bill Callahan hits and songs from his then latest record, Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest.

TPR's Rob Martinez and Callahan discuss the connection between live music and stand-up comedy in a brief moment of inquiry. Jerry David DeCicca warmed the audience up that evening. Enjoy one of our favorite moments from Lonesome Lounge archives.