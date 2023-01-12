© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

San Antonio Spurs release extra tickets, set to break NBA record at the Alamodome

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published January 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST
San Antonio Spurs_Reuters
Petre Thomas
/
USA TODAY Sports
San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich (middle) huddles center Jakob Poeltl (25), guard Tre Jones (33) and forward Jeremy Sochan (10) during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in January 2023.

The San Antonio Spurs were on track on Thursday to hold an all-time NBA attendance record after they make their historic return to the Alamodome Friday.

The Spurs announced that the team has sold 64,387 tickets for its face-off against the Golden State Warriors.

The current NBA record of more than 62,046 fans in a crowd was set in 1998 when the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Chicago Bulls.

The Spurs also announced that it released additional tickets for standing-room-only, single seats, and seats with limited views.

The Alamodome can accommodate 65,000 fans and will be adjusted for the record ticket demand.

The Spurs last played at the Alamodome in 2002.

Last-minute tickets to the Spurs 50th Anniversary celebration game can be purchased at Spurs.com or on Ticketmaster.

Parking at the Alamodome is permit only and is already sold out.

Fans were encouraged to take VIA Metropolitan Transit Park & Ride services to avoid heavy downtown traffic.

VIA will offer rides to and from the game, between its Crossroads location and the AT&T Center, from 2:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Service is $1.30 each way.

Game tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Find a detailed game-day guide here.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Sports San Antonio SpursAlamodomesportsTop Stories
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro