San Antonio Spurs release extra tickets, set to break NBA record at the Alamodome

The San Antonio Spurs were on track on Thursday to hold an all-time NBA attendance record after they make their historic return to the Alamodome Friday.

The Spurs announced that the team has sold 64,387 tickets for its face-off against the Golden State Warriors.

The current NBA record of more than 62,046 fans in a crowd was set in 1998 when the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Chicago Bulls.

The Spurs also announced that it released additional tickets for standing-room-only, single seats, and seats with limited views.

The Alamodome can accommodate 65,000 fans and will be adjusted for the record ticket demand.

The Spurs last played at the Alamodome in 2002.

Last-minute tickets to the Spurs 50th Anniversary celebration game can be purchased at Spurs.com or on Ticketmaster.

Parking at the Alamodome is permit only and is already sold out.

Fans were encouraged to take VIA Metropolitan Transit Park & Ride services to avoid heavy downtown traffic.

VIA will offer rides to and from the game, between its Crossroads location and the AT&T Center, from 2:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Service is $1.30 each way.

Game tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

