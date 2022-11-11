© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Performance Saturday

Listen to Cliburn Silver medalist Anna Geniushene

Published November 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST
Anna-Geniushene-106-scaled.jpg
The Cliburn
/
Anna Geniushene in the Preliminary round at the 2022 Cliburn Competition.

Anna Geniushene was born and raised in Russia, and inspired early on by her grandfather, a self-taught musician who played guitar, accordion, sang, and improvised at the piano. Today, Geniushene says her family is her main inspiration for performing, and that when she performs, she feels like she's having "a conversation" with the audience.

This edition of Performance Saturday features Geniushene's full Semifinal Recital and highlights from her preliminary and quarter-final rounds at the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. She was awarded the Silver Medal.

