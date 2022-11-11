Listen to Cliburn Silver medalist Anna Geniushene

Anna Geniushene was born and raised in Russia, and inspired early on by her grandfather, a self-taught musician who played guitar, accordion, sang, and improvised at the piano. Today, Geniushene says her family is her main inspiration for performing, and that when she performs, she feels like she's having "a conversation" with the audience.

This edition of Performance Saturday features Geniushene's full Semifinal Recital and highlights from her preliminary and quarter-final rounds at the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. She was awarded the Silver Medal.