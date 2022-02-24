Here are your 2022 Inspired By KPAC winners
The COVID-19 omicron variant once again kept TPR from inviting the public to our annual showcase of young talent, so for the second year TPR decided to hold INSPIRED BY KPAC live on the radio instead!
While observing COVID protocols, middle and high school performers brought their talents to our studios on January 22, 2022 for the eighth annual competition, featuring solo and ensemble performances, a juried art show, and written word entries, all inspired by the classical music heard on Texas Public Radio’s KPAC 88.3 FM.
Although the public wasn't able to see the art in person or read the poetry and prose, we have compiled all the Finalists' entries on these two web pages:
The First Place winners in each category were:
SOLO MUSICIAN
Helen Lan, Health Careers HS
ENSEMBLE MUSICIANS
Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet, Reagan HS
VISUAL ART
Jolie Mao, Saint Mary's Hall
WRITTEN WORD
Gabrielle Beck, TMI Episcopal
All of the musical performances, as well as interviews with select contestants, will be broadcast on KPAC 88.3 FM on Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m. on “Performance Saturday,” Texas Public Radio’s weekly showcase of great performances from the stages of south central Texas. You can see the program now in the YouTube window below.
The final round was adjudicated by Riely Francis, assistant principal percussion with the San Antonio Symphony, Deborah Martin, San Antonio Express-News arts writer, TPR's Norma Martinez, and Adriana Flores, Vice President of Alamo Music Center.
The First Place winners in each category were awarded a $1,000 cash prize, funded by Dr. Lindsay Irvin, Milton Babbitt, and the Hart-Sheehy Fund.
Second and Third Place winners in the Solo Musician category were Vincent Garcia-Hettinger and Nellie Ingram. Second and Third Place winners in the Visual Art category were James Keefe and George Campbell Leiloglou. Second and Third Place winners in the Written Word category were Ilya Fitzhugh and Kyra Keeling.
Congratulations to all of the winners!
WRITTEN WORD FIRST PLACE WINNER
"Bittersweet: A story of my grandmother's dementia"
By Gabrielle Beck
Inspired by "Clair de Lune" by Claude Debussy
The memories melt
Subtle and slow at first
Where did I place my purse, my keys?
Did I sign that check?
Masked by nodding, acknowledgement, and vagaries
Then, no longer driving me to the apple orchard
No longer baking homemade cinnamon rolls before dawn
No longer reading mystery novels curled up by the fire
No longer playing the piano, swaying with fluid keystrokes, head tilted down with that slight curl in your lip from intensity and passion as you play Clair de Lune
Slipping away
The past becomes unfamiliar
The future holds nothing tangible
But, there is laughter in the moment
A sarcastic movie line, silly dog running in circles, grandson blowing bubbles
And there are fleeting glimpses of recollection
An old song on the radio from the Beatles where you belt the refrain
And the piano concerto that breathes life into your fingers again
For an instant you are back with me
The flow of notes
Runs through your ears and a spark of recognition ignites
Like your childhood stream
Your legs are carried by song back to the wedding dance
The glow in your eyes when surrounded by loved ones
Flooding with warm embrace
Music imprinted on the soul
Yet, just like the outro, colorful faces of the past fade again
They are out of reach
Emptiness invades this precious space
Forgotten tears slowly trickle down your face
*****
