Here Are The 2021 Inspired By KPAC Visual Art Entries

Texas Public Radio put out the call for students in our listening area to share how classical music inspires them, and the ten finalists in the Visual Art category shared paintings, digital art, and ink drawings.

In a normal year, we’d be showcasing the work in person with an audience at our annual “Inspired By KPAC” showcase, but because of the current spike in COVID-19 transmission brought on by the omicron variant, we can’t hold our live show. With that, we hope you enjoy the work of these talented students online, who are all advancing to the Final Round of our competition.

The first through third place winners in the Visual Art category will be announced during our live radio program on Saturday, January 22 at 2:00 p.m. on KPAC 88.3 FM.

Below are this year’s Finalists:

AJ Gonzales, River City Christian Academy

Andrew Kang, Sandra Day O'Connor HS

James Keefe, Frank Tejeda Middle School

George Campbell Leiloglou, homeschool

Tanya Lertpradist, BASIS Shavano

Jolie Mao, Saint Mary's Hall

Suchetha Pagadala, Health Careers High School

Angeles Randall, homeschool

Asmita Sinha, Claudia Taylor Johnson HS

*****

AJ Gonzales: [These are] two illustrations I have made myself. The music inspired me to draw landscapes as, when I hear an orchestra music, I think of those moments in a movie where they showoff the world’s landscapes. Musical inspiration: Rachel Talitman playing "Petite Suite: Caprice."

AJ Gonzales / Fantasy Background

AJ Gonzales / Space Ocean

*****

Andrew Kang: My eight pieces of photography were inspired by Claude Debussy's "Reverie."

1 of 8 — Kang_KPAC21_CalmWaters.jpg Andy Kang 2 of 8 — Kang_KPAC21_TheRockyRiver.jpg Andy Kang 3 of 8 — Kang_KPAC21_Memories.jpg Andy Kang 4 of 8 — Kang_KPAC21_Nostalgiahood.jpg Andy Kang 5 of 8 — Kang_KPAC21_InTheMiddle.jpg Andy Kang 6 of 8 — Kang_KPAC21_MellowYellow.jpg Andy Kang 7 of 8 — Kang_KPAC21_FieldOfPeace.jpg Andy Kang 8 of 8 — Kang_KPAC21_824.jpg Andy Kang

*****

James Keefe: Artwork inspired by Engelbert Humperdinck's "Christmas Dream"

James Keefe / Christmas Dream

*****

George Campbell Leiloglou: Art created digitally in Procreate on iPad, based on Richard Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries."

George Leiloglou / Ride of the Valkyries

*****

Tanya Lertpradist: Inspired by Mozart's "Sonata No. 17 in C."

Tanya Lertpradist /

*****

Jolie Mao: I am a piano student and I was inspired to create this watercolor painting after studying the piece, Visions Fugitives, Op. 22, No. 2 “Andante” by Sergei Prokofiev.

Jolie Mao / Prokofiev-inspired watercolor

*****

Suchetha Pagadala: Inspired by Frederic Chopin's "Nocturne" in E-flat major, Op. 9 No. 2.

Suchetha Pagadala / Nocturnes

*****

Angeles Randall: Inspired by "Beyond the Reflection" by Sarajane Williams.

Angeles Randall / Beyond the Reflection

*****

Asmita Sinha: "There is always music going on inside our minds. We play the music with or without musical instruments, but it echoes to the world outside through our emotions."