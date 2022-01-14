Here Are The 2021 Inspired By KPAC Visual Art Entries
Texas Public Radio put out the call for students in our listening area to share how classical music inspires them, and the ten finalists in the Visual Art category shared paintings, digital art, and ink drawings.
In a normal year, we’d be showcasing the work in person with an audience at our annual “Inspired By KPAC” showcase, but because of the current spike in COVID-19 transmission brought on by the omicron variant, we can’t hold our live show. With that, we hope you enjoy the work of these talented students online, who are all advancing to the Final Round of our competition.
The first through third place winners in the Visual Art category will be announced during our live radio program on Saturday, January 22 at 2:00 p.m. on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Below are this year’s Finalists:
AJ Gonzales, River City Christian Academy
Andrew Kang, Sandra Day O'Connor HS
James Keefe, Frank Tejeda Middle School
George Campbell Leiloglou, homeschool
Tanya Lertpradist, BASIS Shavano
Jolie Mao, Saint Mary's Hall
Suchetha Pagadala, Health Careers High School
Angeles Randall, homeschool
Asmita Sinha, Claudia Taylor Johnson HS
*****
AJ Gonzales: [These are] two illustrations I have made myself. The music inspired me to draw landscapes as, when I hear an orchestra music, I think of those moments in a movie where they showoff the world’s landscapes. Musical inspiration: Rachel Talitman playing "Petite Suite: Caprice."
*****
Andrew Kang: My eight pieces of photography were inspired by Claude Debussy's "Reverie."
*****
James Keefe: Artwork inspired by Engelbert Humperdinck's "Christmas Dream"
*****
George Campbell Leiloglou: Art created digitally in Procreate on iPad, based on Richard Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries."
*****
Tanya Lertpradist: Inspired by Mozart's "Sonata No. 17 in C."
*****
Jolie Mao: I am a piano student and I was inspired to create this watercolor painting after studying the piece, Visions Fugitives, Op. 22, No. 2 “Andante” by Sergei Prokofiev.
*****
Suchetha Pagadala: Inspired by Frederic Chopin's "Nocturne" in E-flat major, Op. 9 No. 2.
*****
Angeles Randall: Inspired by "Beyond the Reflection" by Sarajane Williams.
*****
Asmita Sinha: "There is always music going on inside our minds. We play the music with or without musical instruments, but it echoes to the world outside through our emotions."