© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. Engineers are awaiting parts to restore service as quickly as possible.
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

'The opera album that only I can make,' says Raehann Bryce-Davis of her kaleidoscopic debut

By Barry Brake
Published June 2, 2025 at 12:24 PM CDT
Raehann Bryce-Davis
Samdarko_Eltosam
Raehann Bryce-Davis

Opera — it's so dramatic, with stories about small-town girls who become big-time divas and recording artists... oh wait, that's real-life, and it's the story of mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis.

She has a brand-new album out, her debut, entitled Evolution. It's a vivid musical autobiography that blends opera with contemporary sounds, reflecting her story as a Black girl from small-town Texas who found her voice on the world stage.

She sat down to share a bit with the Texas Public Radio audience, and talk about the project. "I was able to get in contact with some beautiful composers to tell what is essentially my story," she says. "My family's from Jamaica; I was born in Mexico, and I grew up in Keene, Texas."

All those voices and influences and cultures and languages made a one-of-a-kind recipe for a cosmopolitan musician who is open to drawing virtually anything into herself.

"I just wanted to be this kaleidoscope that you sit down and you just get lost in this cinematic universe, where you can't be bored for a second, 'cuz the moment you settle in something new, a huge new explosion of colors is coming at you."

The album has original works and reimagined classics — like Schubert with a French Guianese rapper, a "Verdi / South African dystopian dance hall piece" with Jamaican legend Lady Ann, and a heartfelt track with Texas-based Dominican artist EJ Galvez.

Says Bryce-Davis: "I wanted to create something that encompassed all of those colors, all of those cultures, all of those rhythms, and call it my own. It's an opera album, but it's the opera album that only I can make."

Tags
Classical Connections operaClassical
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake