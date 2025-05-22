Melodies for days with music of Schubert, and baritone Christopher Rodriguez

Franz Schubert's "Die schöne Müllerin (The Fair Maid of the Mill)" is one of the most beautiful collections of songs in the classical repertoire. It's just melody after melody! And you have an opportunity to hear these gorgeous musical lines in person this weekend, as baritone Christopher Rodriguez teams up with pianist Zachary Ridgway to perform the entire song-cycle at a free concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. at University Presbyterian Church, located at 300 Bushnell Ave.

Rodriguez said he thinks about Schubert's songs — which do tell a story — in cinematic terms.

"I like to imagine that when I'm singing the cycle (and I've told this to my students), I can see the movie out in the audience, and it's my job to reflect the movie to them," Rodriguez said.

Hear a preview of their duo performance by using the audio player at the top of this page.