© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Melodies for days with music of Schubert, and baritone Christopher Rodriguez

By Barry Brake
Published May 22, 2025 at 12:31 PM CDT
Christopher Rodriguez, performing live on KPAC 88.3 FM
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Christopher Rodriguez, performing live on KPAC 88.3 FM

Franz Schubert's "Die schöne Müllerin (The Fair Maid of the Mill)" is one of the most beautiful collections of songs in the classical repertoire. It's just melody after melody! And you have an opportunity to hear these gorgeous musical lines in person this weekend, as baritone Christopher Rodriguez teams up with pianist Zachary Ridgway to perform the entire song-cycle at a free concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. at University Presbyterian Church, located at 300 Bushnell Ave.

Rodriguez said he thinks about Schubert's songs — which do tell a story — in cinematic terms.

"I like to imagine that when I'm singing the cycle (and I've told this to my students), I can see the movie out in the audience, and it's my job to reflect the movie to them," Rodriguez said.

Hear a preview of their duo performance by using the audio player at the top of this page.

Tags
Classical Connections Franz SchubertClassical
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake