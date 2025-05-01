Spontaneity, spirit, and an 'emotional wallop' await SA Phil audiences this weekend

The penultimate concert of the San Antonio Philharmonic’s current season takes place this Friday and Saturday at the Scottish Rite Hall, and there’s a change – Fiesta Flambeau means the Saturday concert will take place at 1:30 in the afternoon, rather than competing with the downtown parade. The Friday concert goes on at 7:30 p.m. as per usual.

Music Director, Jeffrey Kahane, said soloists Elena Urioste (violin) and Zlatomir Fung (cello), will be playing a piece Johannes Brahms that’s from when the composer was “at the very peak of his powers.”

The Double Concerto in A minor was Brahms’ final work for orchestra, written in 1887.

“It’s an extremely mature work,” Kahane said, “but it also has this incredible, at moments, feeling of abandon and spontaneity and spirit.”

The program also includes Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5, and a piece called “Slant” by Korean-American composer Peter Shin. Kahane says Shin’s piece “packs an incredible emotional wallop in the space of about 10 minutes.”

This trip to perform with the San Antonio Philharmonic is Fung’s first. He said he was impressed by the vibrancy of downtown San Antonio. Urioste, meanwhile, has been here before, and joked that her first stop on arriving was to obtain a massive tub of elote!

To learn more about the concerts on Friday and Saturday, and get your seats, visit saphil.org.

During their interview on KPAC 88.3 FM, Kahane, Urioste and Fung treated radio listeners to live performances of music by Felix Mendelssohn and Joseph Haydn. You can enjoy the music using the audio player at the top of this page!