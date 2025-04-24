Camerata San Antonio bridges the 19th and 20th centuries with 'Romantic Resonances'

This weekend, Camerata San Antonio brings three works of the 19th and 20th centuries together for a program they’re calling “Romantic Resonances.” The group stopped in our studios to perform a few excerpts, including music by Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel. We know from music history that her brother, Felix, got the attention, which was a missed opportunity, according to cellist Ken Freudigman.

“Her father even said that [composing] can be no more than just a passing fancy for her, which is unfortunate, because I think in the long term, this would have been an amazing voice to hear, fully supported the whole time.”

The weekend of music begins on Friday in the Hill Country with a 4:00 p.m. concert at Kerrville First Presbyterian Church, followed by Saturday and Sunday performances in San Antonio. Tickets and details are at cameratasa.org.

Enjoy excerpts from the program using the audio player at the top of this page.