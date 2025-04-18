Kerrville concert is a homecoming for Ensemble Nerina cellist

Your Hill Country Easter Weekend will have some terrific music, in the form of a concert with the Ensemble Nerina, of New York. Their cellist, Audrey Jellett, grew up in Kerrville, and is super-excited to have some good tacos again.

They stopped by the TPR Performance studio to give us a special sneak preview performance and interview.

The ensemble is based in New York, but are citizens of the world: they're getting ready to visit their violinist Charlotte Lukola's homeland, Finland, this summer. Says Jellett, "I think we're getting the best of both worlds here: Texas spring, Finland in the summer, New York in the fall."

They're stopping by the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville to play a concert featuring music by Felix Mendelssohn, Ludwig van Beethoven, the '70s singing group ABBA, and Danish/Nordic folk songs. It's a can't-miss! Get details on the performance here: https://www.ensemblenerina.com/upcoming-events/texas-recital

Listen to the ensemble perform in our studio, using the audio player at the top of this page.