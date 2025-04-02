John Jay High School choir sings of 'home'

"I don't really want to call it a concert, it's more of an experience," says Klint Fabian about "Home" a new program by the John Jay High School choir that will be performed on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the John Jay auditorium, 7611 Marbach Rd.

Students from the choir performed "Ad Astra" in our studio, and you can hear them at the link, along with more details on the show from Fabian, who incidentally was recently honored with "First Year Teacher of the Year," by Northside ISD.