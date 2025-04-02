© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Classical Connections

John Jay High School choir sings of 'home'

By Barry Brake
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:44 PM CDT
Choir members from John Jay High School, on KPAC 88.3 FM
Barry Brake
/
TPR
Choir members from John Jay High School, on KPAC 88.3 FM

"I don't really want to call it a concert, it's more of an experience," says Klint Fabian about "Home" a new program by the John Jay High School choir that will be performed on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the John Jay auditorium, 7611 Marbach Rd.

Students from the choir performed "Ad Astra" in our studio, and you can hear them at the link, along with more details on the show from Fabian, who incidentally was recently honored with "First Year Teacher of the Year," by Northside ISD.

Classical Connections John Jay High Schoolchoirchoral musicClassical
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake