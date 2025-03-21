Pianist Illia Ovcharenko performs with the San Antonio Philharmonic

The award-winning pianist Illia Ovcharenko is in San Antonio this weekend to perform with the SA Philharmonic in a program that includes music by Franz Liszt and Paul Dukas.

Ovcharenko stopped by our studio to try out our beautiful Steinway piano and performed some music by Gabriel Faure, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Ukrainian composer Levko Revutsky.

