Arts & Culture
Classical Connections

Pianist Illia Ovcharenko performs with the San Antonio Philharmonic

By Barry Brake
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:24 PM CDT
Verve Music Fund
Illia Ovcharenko, pianist.

The award-winning pianist Illia Ovcharenko is in San Antonio this weekend to perform with the SA Philharmonic in a program that includes music by Franz Liszt and Paul Dukas.

Ovcharenko stopped by our studio to try out our beautiful Steinway piano and performed some music by Gabriel Faure, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Ukrainian composer Levko Revutsky.

Listen to the full performance and interview by using the audio player at the top of this page.

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
