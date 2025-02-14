© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Classical Connections

This duo creates sheer poetry on-air, in concert

By Barry Brake
Published February 14, 2025 at 10:25 AM CST
Laura Scalzo performs live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Laura Scalzo performs live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

When violinist Laura Scalzo and pianist Viktor Valkov hit the downbeat on today’s program, it was sheer poetry. The pair opened with a piece by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor where violinist Laura Scalzo noted “both voices are always so important.”

The “Ballade” has a lovely cantabile melody, but you could just take that away, and it would still be a lovely piano piece.

Written in 1907, the piece is one of four that Scalzo and Valkov will perform in person on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. The program is the “Camerata Recital,” an opportunity for Scalzo and Valkov, both members of the chamber group Camerata San Antonio, to “have a little bit more of that dialogue between just the two of us,” said Scalzo.

The Sunday program also includes Béla Bartók’s folk-infused “Rhapsody No. 1,” a sonata by Sergei Prokofiev, and Beethoven’s Sonata in C minor for violin and piano, which Scalzo said is full of “deep emotion” just like Beethoven’s best work.

Concert details:
The Camerata Recital
Scalzo/Valkov
Feb. 16, 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church
Tickets: https://cameratasa.org/

Use the audio player at the top of this page to hear Laura Scalzo and Viktor Valkov play "Ballade" by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and the opening movement of Beethoven's Sonata in C minor.

Laura Scalzo and Viktor Valkov perform music by Coleridge-Taylor, live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Barry Brake
/
TPR
Laura Scalzo and Viktor Valkov perform music by Coleridge-Taylor, live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
