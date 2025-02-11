For Valentine's week, pink cosmos and a classical trio

It's that week! We're in the mood for romance of various sorts, and we have some here with The Pearl Trio, who are doing a series of concerts they're calling "Romantic Reverie."

The concerts take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in San Antonio, Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ao5 Gallery at the Austin Arboretum, and Sunday, Feb. 16 at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church in San Antonio. The Austin concert will feature Pink Cosmopolitans and cookies as a Valentine's Day treat!

Details are at: https://mymusicalofferings.org/

The Pearl Trio will also be taking part in a special project with SOLI Chamber Ensemble on Saturday, performing a new piece by Yeonsuk Jung as part of SOLI's 30 x 30 x 30 initiative, commissioning young composers to write new music. You can hear a preview of the piece, "Water Skeeter Un_raveling," along with music by Felix Mendelssohn, and Astor Piazzolla, by using the player at the top of this page!