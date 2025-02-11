© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

For Valentine's week, pink cosmos and a classical trio

By Barry Brake
Published February 11, 2025 at 8:30 PM CST
The Pearl Trio, performing live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Barry Brake
/
TPR
The Pearl Trio, performing live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

It's that week! We're in the mood for romance of various sorts, and we have some here with The Pearl Trio, who are doing a series of concerts they're calling "Romantic Reverie."

The concerts take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in San Antonio, Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ao5 Gallery at the Austin Arboretum, and Sunday, Feb. 16 at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church in San Antonio. The Austin concert will feature Pink Cosmopolitans and cookies as a Valentine's Day treat!

Details are at: https://mymusicalofferings.org/

The Pearl Trio will also be taking part in a special project with SOLI Chamber Ensemble on Saturday, performing a new piece by Yeonsuk Jung as part of SOLI's 30 x 30 x 30 initiative, commissioning young composers to write new music. You can hear a preview of the piece, "Water Skeeter Un_raveling," along with music by Felix Mendelssohn, and Astor Piazzolla, by using the player at the top of this page!

Karen Stiles, violin, and Vivienne Spy, piano.
Barry Brake
/
TPR
Karen Stiles, violin, and Vivienne Spy, piano.

Classical Connections
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
